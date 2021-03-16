News: 150 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – February 2021 Recap | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- SalesLeads announced today the February 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 150 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Type



- Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 128 New Projects



- Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 53 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Scope/Activity



- New Construction - 42 New Projects



- Expansion - 55 New Projects



- Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 62 New Projects



- Plant Closings - 7 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Location (Top 10 States)



Indiana - 11

New York - 11

California - 10

Ohio - 8

Wisconsin - 8

Michigan - 8

South Carolina - 7

Tennessee - 6

Texas - 6

Georgia - 5



Largest Planned Project



During the month of February, our research team identified 12 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Convalt Energy, who is planning to invest $650 million for the construction of a 500,000 sf manufacturing facility at Route 12F in WATERTOWN, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction will occur in phases and is expected to start in early 2022.



Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects



TENNESSEE:



Tire mfr. is planning to invest $361 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades of their manufacturing facility at 2950 International Boulevard in CLARKSVILLE, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



NEW YORK:



Fuel cell mfr. is planning to invest $264 million for the construction of a processing facility in ALABAMA, NY. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2022.



WEST VIRGINIA:



Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $210 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BUFFALO, WV. Completion is slated for late 2022.



SOUTH CAROLINA:



Automotive components mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in GRAY COURT, SC. Completion is slated for 2023.



VIRGINIA:



Specialty packaging mfr. is planning to invest $145 million for the construction of a 355,000 sf manufacturing facility in MARTINSVILLE, VA. They have recently received approval for the project.



ARKANSAS:



Insulation and roofing products mfr. is planning to invest $100 million for the construction of a 550,000 sf manufacturing facility at 5520 Planters Rd. in FORT SMITH, AR. They will relocate operations from their adjacent plant upon completion in Summer 2023.



MICHIGAN:



Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $93 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in ROMULUS, MI. They have recently received approval for the project.



OHIO:



Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $75 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades at their manufacturing facility in TOLEDO, OH. They have recently received approval for the project.



LOUISIANA:



Paper products mfr. is planning to invest $52 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades of their manufacturing facility in BOGALUSA, LA. They have recently received approval for the project.



GEORGIA:



Auto parts mfr. is planning to invest $38 million for the construction of a 108,000 sf manufacturing facility at 6656 Lone Oak Road in LONE OAK, GA. They have recently received approval for the project.



Since 1959, SalesLeads, based out of Jacksonville, FL has been providing Industrial Project Reports on companies that are planning significant capital investments in their industrial facilities throughout North America. Our professional research team identifies new construction, expansion, relocation, major renovation, equipment upgrades, and plant closing project opportunities so that our clients can focus sales and marketing resources on the target accounts that have an impending need for their products, services, and indirect materials.



Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:



* Industrial Manufacturing



* Plastics



* Food and Beverage



* Metals



* Power Generation



* Pulp Paper and Wood



* Oil and Gas



* Mining and Aggregates



* Chemical



* Research and Development



* Distribution and Supply Chain



* Pipelines



* Pharmaceutical



* Misc. Industrial Buildings



* Waste Water Treatment



* Data Centers.



Learn more: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/solutions/industrial-project-reports/



Learn More: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/

