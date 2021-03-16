News: American Board of Cosmetic Surgery Raises the Bar for Patient Safety | CitizenWire

The credentialing board announces Cosmetic Surgery Patient Safety certification for Patient Safety Awareness Week

CHICAGO, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- To celebrate Patient Safety Awareness Week (March 14-20, 2021), the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS) announces a new way for patients to identify a cosmetic surgeon with a particular focus on safety: Cosmetic Surgery Patient Safety® (CSPS) certification.



"While all of our board certified cosmetic surgeons are already required to understand and meet high safety standards, this added credential shows patients the surgeon has gone above and beyond in prioritizing safety matters," explained Dr. Wilbur Hah, Texas cosmetic surgeon and president of the Board.



To display the Cosmetic Surgery Patient Safety® badge, board certified cosmetic surgeons must pass a specialized, in-depth Patient Safety Exam in addition to the fellowship training and rigorous exams they completed to become a board certified cosmetic surgeon. The CSPS logo is intended to reassure patients that not only is their surgeon highly trained in cosmetic procedures: they are also up to date on the latest research-driven best practices for patient safety.



To find a surgeon with Cosmetic Surgery Patient Safety® certification, patients should look for the CSPS badge on a board certified cosmetic surgeon's ABCS member profile, on their social media or website, or at their practice.



Dr. Hah explained that it is imperative for patients to understand their surgeon's qualifications and experience to safely achieve excellent results, whether it is with nonsurgical treatments or surgical procedures. Safety concerns have arisen in recent years around topics such as a recalled model of breast implant, unsafe Brazilian butt lift techniques, and unqualified providers of injectables. All of these issues point to the necessity of board certified cosmetic surgeons, whose training emphasizes both safety and achieving excellent aesthetic results.



"Choosing a board certified cosmetic surgeon with extensive experience, the highest level of training, and very safe practices is within reach. Once patients realize that, they will settle for nothing less," he said. He urged patients to take advantage of the free resources available on the board's website and patient safety blog as they search for a provider of surgical or nonsurgical procedures.



About American Board of Cosmetic Surgery:



The American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS) is the only board dedicated exclusively to excellence in cosmetic surgery. For over 40 years, the ABCS has demonstrated the highest standards of training, knowledge, and expertise in cosmetic surgery, in addition to promoting safe and ethical practice. You can find more information about the ABCS online at http://www.americanboardcosmeticsurgery.org/



Media Contact: Dr. Wilbur Hah, (425) 689-5665



Learn More: https://www.americanboardcosmeticsurgery.org/

