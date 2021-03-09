News: Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company Announces Launch of Interactive Website Promising to Give Senior Homeowners Instant Answers | CitizenWire

CLEARWATER, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company, a Clearwater based reverse mortgage firm, has announced the launch of a new interactive website: www.FloridasBestReverse.com.



The website's centerpiece is an interactive qualifier that can calculate a homeowner's available equity. Placed right on the homepage, users can enter a few pieces of non-personal information and instantly find out how much money they can potentially qualify for through a reverse mortgage.



The website is also bursting with reverse mortgage information. A "Reverse Mortgage Process" section takes us an easy-to-understand journey through the reverse mortgage loan process, and an aptly named "Knowledge Center" tab has plenty of reverse mortgage information and gives answers to commonly asked questions.



"The speed and power of technology is amazing these days. Our goal was to find a way to get information into the hands of folks in a manner that is simple, easy to understand, and fast," Said Brian Correa, President of Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company.



"With that in mind, we created an interactive tool on our homepage that can quickly answers the equity question all potential borrowers ask: how much money do I qualify for?" he said. "We really strived to create something accessible and modern, a way to give seniors more information and more choices when it comes to reverse mortgages. I think we have achieved that."



A reverse mortgage (Sometimes referred to as a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, or HECM), is a mortgage available to seniors as young as 60 that does not require a mortgage payment. Equity in the form of tax-free cash can be used for almost any purpose, although debt consolidation and elimination of current mortgage payments are among the most popular uses.



To learn more, visit: http://FloridasBestReverse.com



About Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company:



Based in Clearwater, Fla., Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company is a boutique mortgage brokerage firm that specializes in reverse mortgages, and caters to the Florida market exclusively. Dedicated to providing reverse mortgage products to senior homeowners 60 and up, Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage is community driven and locally focused.



Learn More: https://www.floridasbestreversemortgagecompany.com/

