News: Shipping Now – The Rypos Diesel Particulate Filter for Carrier X4 models 7300 and 7500 | CitizenWire

FRANKLIN, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- RYPOS, Inc., a developer, and manufacturer of advanced exhaust filtration systems that reduce harmful emissions from diesel engines, is pleased to announce the first shipments of their Rypos DPF for Carrier X4 series Transport Refrigeration Units. A fleet located in Central California received the first shipment of filters in January and production is ramping up to meet an increase in early sales.



The X4 is the most cost-effective way to meet CARB's Level 3+ PM reduction standards. The active DPF monitors time and backpressure and automatically initiates regeneration requiring no driver intervention while ensuring that the filter is clean independent of exhaust temperature.



The X4 DPF is a retrofit solution, with a simple replacement of the existing exhaust system. After installation of the X4 DPF, the TRUs are CARB compliant for life.



* The filter is CARB verified for the Carrier X4 7300 and the X4 7500 models



* The filter and controls are the same as the current Carrier filters



* Installation includes the simple replacement of the OEM frame bracket with Rypos DPF mounting bracket



* The DPF assembly has a static (fixed) rain cap filter system designed for installation efficiency



ABOUT RYPOS:



RYPOS is a privately held company with operations in Franklin, MA. They have designed and developed a number of leading-edge diesel exhaust filtration products for small and large engines that utilize their patented electrical regeneration strategy and technology. Learn more at: https://www.rypos.com/



Rypos Contact: Trish Jacobs, 508-429-4552, or email tjacobs@rypos.com.



RYPOS, Inc., 40 Kenwood Circle, Franklin, MA 02038



Learn More: https://www.rypos.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.