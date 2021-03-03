News: Top of Mind Selected for HousingWire’s 2021 Tech100 List of Most Innovative Companies in Mortgage Technology | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, has been named to HousingWire's 2021 Tech100 list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries.



Top of Mind has set the industry gold standard with Surefire CRM, the most-used CRM and marketing platform in the mortgage industry. Surefire's workflows and award-winning content help mortgage professionals of all stripes strengthen referral partnerships and deepen their emotional connections with borrowers to cultivate clients for life.



"We're honored to be recognized as a tech leader in the industry. We take pride in helping mortgage professionals grow their careers and businesses," said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. "We are working every day to create features that truly deepen the relationship between borrowers and loan officers."



HousingWire's annual Tech100 program was created to provide housing professionals a definitive list of the most innovative and impactful companies serving mortgage lenders and real estate professionals. Competition grows tremendously every year.



"After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come," said HousingWire HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath. "Knowing what these companies were able to navigate and overcome, we're excited to announce this year's list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries."



To view the complete list of 2021 HousingWire Tech100 winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2021-hw-tech100-mortgage-winners/.



About Top of Mind Networks:



Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry's most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind's SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, "set it and forget it" workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.



About HousingWire:



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.



