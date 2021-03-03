News: Influencer-Driven Beauty and Wellness Brand Everra Reaches Milestone of 13,000 Brand Influencers and Successfully Launches Two New Global Markets | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Within its first year of selling, beauty and wellness brand Everra has collaborated with more than 13,000 Influencers from across the United States, Canada, and the U.K. At the beginning of February, Everra successfully expanded its Influencer platform to both Australia and New Zealand and welcomed hundreds of new Influencers that were waiting to collaborate with Everra.



In January 2020, Everra first introduced three innovative skincare products - the Everra Face Serum, Everra Eye Serum, and Everra InstaLast Serum - powered by the Swiss Red Love Apple. Since then, the company has quickly expanded its product line by developing and introducing more than 120 different products that include color cosmetics, an innovative cordless cosmetic airbrush system, adhesive and magnetic eyelash extensions, and a broad range of wellness nutritionals and vitamin supplement stick packs.



Everra promotes positive culture through products like the "I Am" series of Magnetic and Adhesive Lux Lashes. These products are named after positive affirmations that empower the user, such as "I Am Beautiful," "I Am Strong," and "I Am Enough" Lux Lashes. Each month a new lash is released with a new "I Am" affirmation. In October, for instance, they released the "I Am A Survivor" Lux Lash to support Breast Cancer Awareness. For February, they launched the "I Am Loveable" Lux Lash along with a campaign to encourage women to embrace that they are loveable and to support the self-love movement.



"We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished in our first twelve months and are grateful for the incredible community of more than 13,000 Influencers that empower and inspire our customers around the world," said Chris Welch, President and CEO. "We offer an ever-growing line-up of both beauty and wellness products, which is why we say Everra is where inner health meets outer beauty."



If you ask Tracey Vlahos, CSO, what is Everra? She would tell you that "Everra is a global beauty and wellness company with a culture of positivity. The Everra community encourages belief in self, promotes self-confidence and is built on acceptance and individuality where people are encouraged to come as they are. Everra embodies this through a focus on high quality, affordable products, community spotlight and encouraging their Influencers to empower, amplify, and influence their own communities in a positive way."



About Everra



Everra's mission is to empower and amplify the influence of individuals throughout the world with high quality and affordable products, unrivaled financial opportunity, innovative technology and a collaborative community we call family.



