News: Sales Boomerang included in HousingWire’s Tech100 List of Most Revolutionary Companies Serving the Mortgage Industry | CitizenWire

WASHINGTON, D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced it has been named to HousingWire's HW Tech100 list of the most innovative technology companies in the housing economy.



Sales Boomerang was recognized by HousingWire for its cutting-edge borrower intelligence and retention system. The mortgage lending industry is known for its exceedingly low average customer retention rate. Twenty percent of borrowers return to their prior lender for their next loan, while the remaining 80% look elsewhere. Sales Boomerang helps banks, credit unions and non-depository lenders overcome this challenge by building lasting relationships with their borrowers and achieving borrower retention rates of 65% or higher.



"Borrower retention is a problem lenders have faced on their own for far too long. By carefully listening to lenders, we've crafted timely-solutions to meet their specific needs," said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. "We're proud of the unbelievable results our clients are experiencing with Sales Boomerang, it's their results that have brought this recognition from HousingWire."



"I've been involved in choosing Tech100 winners since we started the program in 2014, and every year it manages to get more competitive," HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "These companies are truly leading the way to a more innovative housing market."



The HousingWire Tech100 award recognizes innovative companies and solutions that are revolutionizing the mortgage process in the U.S. housing market. To view the complete list of Tech100 winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2021-hw-tech100-mortgage-winners/.



About Sales Boomerang:



Sales Boomerang revolutionized the relationship between a Mortgage Lender and Borrower with the introduction of the only automated Borrower Intelligence System in 2017, which tells lenders when anyone in their database is ready for a loan. Today, Sales Boomerang is the #1 Borrower Retention strategy in the industry and has discovered over $30B in new volume for Lenders. Sales Boomerang's notifications are integrated with the best CRM/Marketing Automation Systems in the industry to provide a seamless experience for Lenders and Borrowers. Sales Boomerang's employees are dedicated to improving the lending experience for Lenders and Borrowers, and united behind the ethos - No Borrower Left Behind™.



About HousingWire:



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.



