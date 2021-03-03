News: DataNumen Exchange Recovery Is Now Available in Multiple Languages | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- DataNumen, a software company specializing in pro-level data recovery solutions, has released the new version of its OST repair tool. DataNumen Exchange Recovery 8.5 retrieves data from inaccessible offline storage tables, preventing the loss of important data from Outlook 365, Exchange, IMAP, or Outlook.com. The new version is localized into 9 languages: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.



MS Outlook is a globally popular email client and personal information manager with over 400 million users. It stores user data in offline storage tables (OST) for the following types of accounts: IMAP, Outlook 365, Outlook.com, and Exchange accounts. OST files allow the user to access previously downloaded emails, calendar entries, and other data without an Internet connection.



However, sometimes the contents of an offline storage table become inaccessible - for example, if the file is damaged or orphaned (which means that the account linked to this OST file is no more available). In some cases, it can entail grave problems and material losses, especially if the file contains important business data. Currently, MS Outlook does not offer any remedies for such a situation, therefore it is recommended to install an external OST repair tool - for example, DataNumen Exchange Recovery.



This program can fix any errors caused by inaccessible OST files. If an offline storage table is damaged, DataNumen Exchange Recovery retrieves its contents and generates a new OST file to replace it. In case of an orphaned file, the program converts it to a PST table, which can be easily accessed by Outlook. DataNumen Exchange Recovery can also restore permanently deleted emails or other objects in the user's Exchange mailbox.



DataNumen Exchange Recovery is based on advanced technologies, which allow to analyze OST files byte by byte and retrieve as much data as possible. According to comparative tests, this solution demonstrates the highest average recovery rate in the market: 96.8% against 51.9% of the nearest competitor. That is why DataNumen Exchange Recovery, along with other DataNumen products, is used by Microsoft, Oracle, Intel, and other large corporations.



Learn more about testing metrics: https://www.datanumen.com/exchange-recovery-compare/



KEY FEATURES OF DATANUMEN EXCHANGE RECOVERY:

- Repair of damaged or corrupt OST files;

- Quick conversion of orphaned OST files to PST format;

- Recovery of mail messages, calendar appointments, attachments, and other objects;

- Recovery of permanently deleted objects in an Exchange mailbox;

- Recovery of encrypted OST files without a password;

- Support for batch processing;

- Auto-check for updates;

- Multilingual interface.



Learn more about DataNumen Exchange Recovery at: https://www.datanumen.com/exchange-recovery/



Pricing and Availability



DataNumen Exchange Recovery 8.5 is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019 (both 32-bit and 64-bit operating systems). The cost of a business license starts from 29.95 USD. It is also possible to download a free evaluation version.



About DataNumen



Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.



For more information, visit https://www.datanumen.com/.



LINKS:



Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/



Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/exchange-recovery/



Video: https://youtu.be/yfGA3WWcFRs



Comparison: https://www.datanumen.com/exchange-recovery-compare/



Download: https://www.datanumen.com/exchange-recovery/dexr.exe



Learn More: https://www.datanumen.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.