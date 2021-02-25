News: International Branded Product Solutions company LR Paris accelerates growth with opening of three new markets in the US | CitizenWire

Jeff Davis in Charlotte, Craig Foy in Atlanta, and Michael Phares in Chicago have recently joined LR Paris as Business Development Directors

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- LR Paris, the leading Fully Integrated Agency offering Branded Product Solutions since 1959, announced the appointment of three Business Development Directors: Jeff Davis in Charlotte, Craig Foy in Atlanta, and Michael Phares in Chicago.



"LR Paris is fast-tracking its expansion in the US, where we've been managing an increased number of projects outside of our traditional New York and Washington, DC markets. I am therefore all the more delighted to welcome Jeff, Michael, and Craig, three talented leaders who bring their extensive experience and passion to LR Paris. They will actively participate in the growth of the company by contributing their vision and expertise," explains Charles Dolige, CEO of LR Paris.



Launching the LR Paris presence in Charlotte, Jeff Davis brings a background in media sales, public relations, print production, and as an entrepreneur. In 2009 he founded a printing management company and later started a second complimentary company focused on retail service and graphic installation. He is a business development leader with 20 years of sales, marketing, and account management experience. Before his time as a business owner, Jeff had a career in sports media, first as a public relations specialist with NASCAR and later with Street & Smith's Sports Group and Westwood One.



"Thanks to his valuable experience in multiple industries, Jeff brings a deep understanding of the North Carolina market and his business development talents to LR Paris," said Dolige.



Establishing LR Paris' activity in Chicago, Michael Phares is a 30+ years sales veteran. With a career beginning as a sales representative at the Great America Theme Park, he has held sales and marketing leadership positions with some of the hospitality industry's most recognized brands including Marriott, Hyatt, Fairmont, and IHG. Michael is a leader in sales, marketing, and revenue management with a real talent for finding innovative solutions.



"Michael's extensive experience in the hospitality industry brings to LR Paris a strong and global perspective for business development in Chicago, which we consider one of our strategic markets," said Dolige.



Initiating the LR Paris presence in Atlanta, Craig Foy brings more than 25 years' experience to the company. Craig began in sales with a corrugated box company before entering the hospitality industry in 1999. Most recently he served as Director of Sales Latin America with Villeroy & Boch and then VP of International Sales with Oneida Hospitality Group. He has sold in just about every market in the world including the U.S., Mexico, Latin America, Asia, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.



"We are always looking for skilled leaders like Craig. His experience in the hospitality industry and many markets around the world makes him a perfect fit for LR Paris. I am confident that Craig will be successful in the Atlanta market," said Dolige.



About LR Paris



Established in 1959, with offices in North America, Asia, and Europe, LR Paris is a Fully Integrated Agency that creates and produces Branded Product Solutions.



Having developed an unrivaled expertise and recognized as the authority in Branded Product Solutions, LR Paris is one of the few companies in the industry to have an in-house design team, a logistics and production team, as well as a network of exclusive manufacturing partners all around the world.



LR Paris works with passion for more than 4,000 clients across diverse industries including Banking & Finance, Air & Space, Fashion & Cosmetics, Education, Government, Hospitality, Luxury, Museums, Nonprofits, Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate, Retail, Sports, Technology, and Travel.



Learn more at: https://www.lrparis.com/.



MULTIMEDIA:



*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/FEwSPAf3edc



*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0225s2p-lr-paris-300dpi.jpg



SOCIAL MEDIA:



https://www.linkedin.com/company/lr-paris/



https://www.facebook.com/LR-Paris-332206255755



https://twitter.com/LRParis



https://www.instagram.com/lr_paris/

Learn More: https://www.lrparis.com/

