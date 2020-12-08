News: Sunpro Solar to Expand Rooftop Solar in the Midwest Region | CitizenWire

Top solar company, Sunpro Solar, announces expansion to new locations in Nebraska and Illinois

MANDEVILLE, La. /CitizenWire/ -- Sunpro Solar, a leading residential solar energy company in the U.S., announced today that they are expanding to bring affordable solar to homeowners in the states of Nebraska and Illinois. The company's expansion to new markets in the Midwest will help satisfy the demand for lower electricity bills and to create more renewable energy jobs.



Sunpro Solar will offer residents of Nebraska and Illinois affordable solar energy systems, battery backup and energy efficiency upgrades. This expansion into the Midwest represents a significant chapter in the company's rapid national growth. The company has experienced remarkable success taking solar energy to neighborhoods and areas around the U.S. where residents deserve an economic and environmentally responsible alternative to the high-cost traditional electricity grid.



"There is a strong interest and growing demand for clean energy in the Midwest," says Sunpro Solar Founder and CEO, Marc Jones. "Our company is excited to help these homeowners lower their electric bills, especially during this time of uncertainty."



Sunpro Solar's expansion into this region will bring hundreds of new jobs within the next year. To learn more about career opportunities in Nebraska and Illinois, visit the Sunpro careers website, https://bestsolarjobs.com/.



About Sunpro Solar:



Sunpro Solar is a top solar company in the U.S. that provides affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions to homeowners nationwide. Sunpro Solar was named 5th largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World Magazine in July 2020. An Inc. 500 company, Sunpro Solar continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. Sunpro Solar has headquarters in Louisiana and currently operates in 17 states.



