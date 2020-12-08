News: Dream A World Education Honored with Academics’ Choice Award | CitizenWire

L.A.-based non-profit awarded for its virtual and in-classroom arts programming that empowers young children, especially in underserved communities

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Dream A World Education®, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that delivers virtual and in-classroom arts-based social-emotional learning to young children, announced that their Secrets of the Heart™ TV program has been honored with an Academics' Choice Award. The independent Academics' Choice Awards program and its seal of excellence are recognized worldwide by consumers and educational institutions as a mark of genuinely effective learning tools that stimulate the mind and provide potential for the student to fully develop higher order thinking skills.



Secrets of the Heart™ TV is an award-winning, web-based interactive learning platform for ages 4-8 that takes children on a journey of self-discovery as they learn to explore arts skills, world culture, diversity and the universal values that live within them. Children, families and teachers receive weekly lessons delivered by a diverse team of professional artists and animated characters who teach music, dance, theatre, drumming, puppetry, American Sign Language and more, with materials available in English and Spanish.



Secrets of the Heart TV has been released at a critical time to support the social-emotional learning for young children who have been negatively impacted during the pandemic. Due to COVID, millions of children have been disconnected from in-person education, which has had a pronounced impact on their mental wellbeing.



Dream A World Education focuses its attention on helping underserved communities, creating engaging programming to support young children and providing an avenue to empower them via self-expression through the arts. Since the pandemic began, Dream A World has started running virtual classroom programs across the United States, from California to Tennessee, and abroad in Hong Kong. All proceeds from Secrets of the Heart TV goes towards programming for underserved communities.



Grammy® Award-winning songwriter Bunny Hull is the founder of Dream A World Education®, serving over 40,000 families since 2008. The organization's mission is to offer underserved communities a lifeline to the empowering world of creativity, by providing transformative arts education programs to in-need communities, with programming that addresses the whole child. The Ripple Effect, a documentary short about the organization's work, garnered an Emmy® Award nomination in 2018.



Learn more at: https://dreamaworldedu.org/the-ripple-effect/



ABOUT DREAM A WORLD EDUCATION, INC.



Since 2008 Dream A World Education®, Inc. has delivered arts-based, social-emotional learning to over 40,000 families and children in early elementary grade levels, in underserved public schools across Los Angeles. Dream A World Education makes a meaningful difference in early childhood development through Secrets of the Heart™ enrichment programs designed to teach social-emotional learning and cultural diversity with exemplary arts programming. Through Secrets of the Heart school residencies and web-based Secrets of the Heart TV, our original and continuing goal is to reach primary schoolchildren everywhere, especially those in underserved schools and in low-income communities.



Learn more at: https://dreamaworldedu.org/



ABOUT ACADEMICS' CHOICE



Academics' Choice helps consumers find exceptional brain-boosting material. Academics' Choice is the only international awards program designed to bring increased recognition to publishers, manufacturers, independent authors and developers that aim to stimulate cognitive development. A volunteer panel of product-appropriate judges, including parents, educators, scientists, artists, doctors, nurses, librarians, students and children, evaluate submissions based on educational benefits such as higher-order thinking skills, character building, creative play, durability and originality. Only the genuine "mind-builders" are recognized with the coveted Academics' Choice Award.



