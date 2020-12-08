News: Minnesota Property Management Firm Provides Property Owners Relief | CitizenWire

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. /CitizenWire/ -- According to Guardian Property Management, now is the ideal time for property investors and owners to hire a property management company to help them manage their investments.



"Self-managing an investment property is never recommended, but was easier in pre-pandemic times," Jennifer Spadine, president and CEO at Guardian Property Management, says. "Now, renters are losing jobs or dealing with stressful household situations. Some are facing financial barriers to paying the rent. They and their families are working and schooling from home, causing more day-to-day maintenance needed to keep things running smoothly. Finding time to collect rent, handle resident requests or maintain the property as needed has become burdensome."



For a small percentage of the rent, Guardian Property Management will manage the property for them and provide peace of mind in stressful times. It partners its experience with property owners' investments.



Guardian Property Management distinguishes itself from its competitors in a number of ways. It refers to them as the "Three Uniques."



They are:



1 - Trusted advisors on staff (not brokers or contractors): Leasing agents, maintenance technicians and project managers



2 - Transparency. Fees and expenses are discussed with clients early on and are included in the management contract. There are no additional fees for items such as lease renewals, rental license renewals or annual processing of "Certificates of Rent Paid."



3 - Excellent client communication.



"When a client calls, we answer the phone," Spadine says.



About Guardian Property Management



Purchased in 2004, Guardian Property Management is an established, award-winning property management firm. Guardian provides full property management, extensive leasing services as well as property maintenance and repair. It services the entire Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area, including Richfield, Robbinsdale, Maple Grove, Edina, Bloomington, Blaine, Roseville, Woodbury, New Brighton, and Shoreview, among others.



It also currently services more than 250 property owners with over 800 properties of all sizes from single-family homes to multi-unit apartment buildings. It's focused on building personal relationships with property owners and residents while being responsive to their unique needs 24 hours per day.



For more information: https://www.guardianprop.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GuardianPropertyManagement



Learn More: https://www.guardianprop.com/

