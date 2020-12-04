News: PARAGON Wealth Strategies Acquires Jacksonville-based Mellen Money Management, Creating Multi-Generational Wealth Management Firm | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- PARAGON Wealth Strategies, a Fee-Only Registered Investment Advisor and comprehensive wealth management firm, has acquired Mellen Money Management - a fee only financial planning firm specializing in investment management and life-stages planning for growing families. Mellen's founder and owners, Scott Snider and Ian Aguilar, will join PARAGON as partners of the firm. Approximately 60 client families will join PARAGON as new clients.



Commenting on the merger, PARAGON CEO and Managing Partner Jon Castle said, "This merger positions PARAGON as a multi-generational firm. Since opening our doors in 2005, PARAGON has grown from a small financial planning practice to a regional leader in the Fee-Only Wealth Management space. By acquiring the skilled entrepreneurial leadership of another firm, we can begin the process of properly structuring PARAGON to provide lifelong wealth management services to all present and future clients, even after the original founders retire. This merger also allows PARAGON to provide additional building financial planning and investment services with scale and competence, and to appeal to younger wealth-builder clients, not just clients primarily concerned with managing their retirement."



PARAGON is relatively unique in that the firm provides fee-only wealth management and asset management services to its clients using a team-based service model, as opposed to maintaining its relationships with clients through individual advisors or relationship managers.



Clients of the firm typically meet with different advisors through the course of their relationship, depending upon skills necessary to address important agenda items and impending life events. In this manner, a client is not dependent upon "his guy" or "her advisor" being in the office or available to answer questions at any given time, but instead, can comfortably work with the entire team. As a result of this approach, PARAGON's client retention rate has been very high, even being 100% in some years.



After the merger is complete, PARAGON will have approximately $390 Million under management. For more information about PARAGON, including PARAGON's philosophy, service options, partner bios, and disclosure documents, visit https://www.wealthguards.com/.



