News: Capstone Logistics Reduces Driver Dwell Time with Direct Bill Program | CitizenWire

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Capstone Logistics, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, has streamlined the unloading payment process by implementing a Direct Bill program that reduces driver dwell time at their partners' distribution centers by an average of 30 minutes. It also enables contactless payments at these facilities for improved driver safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Typically, a truck driver is notified of unloading fees upon check-in at a warehouse and is responsible for paying the amount by cash or Comchek. Issuing and processing payment happens upon completion of the unload, where significant dwell time can occur.



With Direct Bill, Capstone's contracted carriers can bypass payment altogether at select Capstone-supported sites. This provides unique value for shippers that leverage Capstone's integrated freight management and warehouse services.



Benefits for carriers include:

* Reduction in dwell time and detention

* Eliminates risk of not getting reimbursed

* Less hassle dealing with receipts

* Safe, contactless payment during the COVID-19 pandemic



Benefits for shippers include:

* Faster unloading leads to shipper of choice status and carrier retention

* Streamlined payments that reduce wasted time and resources

* Less risk of fraudulent receipts or billing disputes



Capstone partners that have implemented Direct Bill have seen notable results. For example, one multinational food manufacturer reduced their average unload time by 21 percent.



"Capstone touches nearly seven million loads annually. This means that we have the unique ability to partner with our high-volume vendors to drastically reduce dwell times for carriers," said Chris Ricciardi, President of Freight Management at Capstone. "A better experience for drivers through Direct Bill not only improves their quality of life and ability to generate revenue, it helps us drive carrier retention and reduce supply chain waste."



About Capstone Logistics



Capstone Logistics is the leader in providing specialized, technology-enabled solutions for the most challenging supply chains. Powered by an interconnected platform, Capstone creates end-to-end efficiencies and cost-savings that help suppliers, distributers, and retailers exceed customer expectations. From performance-driven labor solutions to high-touch transportation and fulfillment, Capstone delivers the scale, accountability, and continuity that enables modern supply chains to compete in an ever-evolving environment.



Learn more at https://www.capstonelogistics.com/

