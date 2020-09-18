NEWS: Houston Methodist Improves Patient Access with Blockit’s Digital Care Coordination Platform

MCKINNEY, Texas, Sep 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Blockit, the leader in highly integrated digital care coordination and scheduling solutions for health systems, and Houston Methodist, a national recognized healthcare innovation leader and leading academic medical center serving the Greater Houston area, today announced that Houston Methodist has selected Blockit's consumer scheduling, referral management and imaging scheduling platform to enable its highly ambitious digital access strategy.



The two organizations have partnered to build a robust healthcare delivery resource directory for Houston Methodist and leverage it to power a new strategy for identifying, scheduling and coordinating the right care experience.



Serving millions of patients across south Texas through a network of six hospitals and more than 1,890 physicians, Houston Methodist's mission is passionately focused on improving the health of the people and communities it serves, and the health system is ambitiously leading the nation with their efforts to improve patient access through innovation.



To enhance both patient and provider experience, Houston Methodist started by leveraging Blockit's referral solution to quickly and seamlessly integrate both employed and affiliated provider's scheduling availability and workflow into one easy to use experience. Quick success from this phase led to significant improvements in reducing leakage and therefore high patient follow through while also improving patient and provider satisfaction.



Blockit's sophisticated data management combined with proprietary EMR integration strength allows patient data and appointments to be normalized for improved user experience while also leveraging existing healthcare infrastructure and workflows.



"We are excited to partner with Blockit on these innovative access strategies. These tools will allow our patients faster access to our services wherever and whenever they want them," said Cathy Easter, Senior Vice President and CEO at Houston Methodist.



In collaboration with Blockit, Houston Methodist has launched online appointment scheduling, referral management, lab and imaging scheduling solutions powered by the Blockit platform. Houston Methodist will deliver on its vision to lead healthcare innovation that improves patient care.



Through Blockit's sophisticated integration with multiple underlying electronic health record systems, Houston Methodist is now able to provide a convenient and highly effective consumer scheduling and care coordination experience for both new and existing patients completely within existing health system workflows.



"Especially considering Houston Methodist leadership in innovating healthcare, it is a real honor for Blockit to be recognized by Houston Methodist as a strategic partner," said Jake McCarley, CEO of Blockit. "We're excited for the promise of our platform to be realized by Houston Methodist for their patients."



About Blockit:



Blockit's focus on simplifying healthcare processes for everyone motivated the company to build technologies that improve patient access and lead to better patient outcomes. By combining advanced technology with expert service and support, Blockit removes the barriers that stand in the way of patient access and care. Learn more at: https://www.blockitnow.com/



About Houston Methodist:



Houston Methodist is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in Texas and among the top 20 hospitals nationwide. Houston Methodist is the only nationally ranked Honor Roll hospital in the state and is designated as a Magnet hospital for excellence in nursing.



Media Contact:

Dave Gregorio

Chief Customer Officer

dave.gregorio@blockitnow.com

‪(248) 215-2729‬‬‬



