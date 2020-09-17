NEWS: iMobie Releases AnyUnlock – iCloud Activation Unlocker to Free iPhone/iPad from Activation Lock without Password and Gain Access Immediately

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sep 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- iMobie Inc., a trusted software developer dedicated to helping users worldwide fully enjoy their digital life, today announced the release of AnyUnlock - iCloud Activation Unlocker. As its name suggests, this tool is specially designed to bypass iCloud Activation Lock without Apple ID or password, and help users gain access to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. As a bonus surprise, it can also check the status of iOS devices to help you avoid buying a troublesome device, and find your forgotten Apple ID in one click.



"After releasing AnyUnlock - iPhone Password Unlocker, we've got so much feedback from our users requesting for one same thing - the solution to remove iCloud Activation Lock. They might have got an iCloud locked iPhone without knowing the Apple ID and password, saw the Activation Lock screen after restoring a backup but forgot the password, found Activation Lock is enabled on iPad with an unknown Apple ID, or got locked for different reasons. We want to help them out, in a way fast, easy, and friendly," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. "After several months of development and testing, here we've finally welcomed AnyUnlock - iCloud Activation Unlocker."



Have An In-depth Look at Highlight Features:



Bypass iCloud Activation Lock without Apple ID and Password



With a few simple clicks, AnyUnlock bypasses iCloud Activation Lock right away, no Apple ID or password required. Users can then freely download and enjoy music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and apps on iPhone/iPad/iPod touch, and never worry about their devices being tracked, locked, or erased remotely.



Check The Status of iOS Device to Avoid Troubles



AnyUnlock can check the status of iOS devices, and generate a detailed report. If Activation Lock is turned on? Is it linked to an Apple ID? Any hardware replacement? How's the battery health? Whether it's jailbroken? And more. With this comprehensive report, users can avoid buying a troublesome second-hand device.



Find Out Forgotten Apple ID with One Click



Forgot the Apple ID that is linked to iCloud Activation Lock, and cannot get it back by any means? No worries. AnyUnlock can find out the Apple ID with one simple click.



Download AnyUnlock to bypass iCloud Activation Lock now: https://www.imobie.com/anyunlock/icloud-activation-unlocker.htm



Disclaimer: AnyUnlock - iCloud Activation Unlocker is designed to help users bypass iCloud Activation Lock on their own iPhone/iPad/iPod touch. It is for personal use only. Any misuse of AnyUnlock - iCloud Activation Unlocker for commercial or illegal purposes is strictly forbidden.



Price and Availability:



AnyUnlock - iCloud Activation Unlocker is currently compatible with Mac only (Windows version is coming soon), available from $45.99. Choose your plan here: https://www.imobie.com/anyunlock/buy-icloud-activation-unlocker-mac.htm



About iMobie:



iMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for all users worldwide. Information: https://www.imobie.com



