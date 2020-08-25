NEWS: Aclaró AI Announces Data Lake API That Directly Integrates Into the CDK Platform

MIAMI, Fla., Aug 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaró AI, the fast-growing startup that specializes in the science of personalized experiences, is announcing a new product, The Aclaró Data Lake, which integrates directly with auto dealers' CDK platforms.



Leveraging this Data Lake and CDK integration, developers from around the world can create valuable apps to enable auto dealers mitigate risk and capture new revenue opportunities. With all of this data at their fingertips, dealers and developers will now provide even more value to their customers.



Unlocking Additional Value from One of the Most Popular Dealer Management Systems



CDK is known to be one of the most popular and important vendors in the auto dealer community. According to some estimates, 8,000 dealerships run the CDK dealer management system ("DMS") platform. Small and large dealerships take advantage of real-time data and valuable tools to streamline and grow their businesses.



Using Aclaró's Data Lake interfaces ("APIs"), dealerships and developers can now accelerate new application development on the CDK platform. You can think of this new integration as similar to the Apple App Store. The Apple App Store has generated countless apps that have created immeasurable value for Apple users. The Aclaró Data Lake will do the same for CDK users.



In this context, developers will create apps that pull data directly from the CDK Data Lake. The process is seamless and intuitive, giving developers and dealerships the power of Big Data and Aclaró's AI Engines to develop new applications. They will develop fast-to-market solutions that give clients the services and solutions that they need. In less than four weeks, a two developer team created a full Customer Loyalty System that delivers fully One-to-One personalized offers and coupons to dealership customers.



Aclaró provides more than 80 APIs to manage the data lake of augmented DMS data. This includes everything from customers and pricing to inventory and service. Dealers and developers also get access to Aclaró's API engines, which let dealers access opportunities like setting variable pricing. Dealers can even include this engine in a web interaction, to capitalize on impulse purchases.



Benefiting Dealerships and Customers



This integration between CDK and Aclaró is a win-win for dealerships and customers alike. For starters, the new integration enables dealerships to leverage the power of artificial intelligence. CDK can implement APIs that can bring the very best third-party developers to dealerships' doorsteps. Dealerships can also overcome legal hurdles and subpar third-party vendors that compromise customer data. In other words, it helps enables dealerships to avoid those aggressive third-party suppliers who offer aggressive, limited, and subpar solutions.



Along with this, Aclaró's new product results in a better end experience for customers. They will see a custom and personalized experience, whether they are searching for a new car or are simply looking for routine auto service. The robust developer community will create applications that improve nearly every aspect of the customer experience.



Doing business in an increasingly competitive market, dealerships will use Aclaró's new product to help their businesses grow. It is a huge step forward for car dealerships, as it opens the doors to all kinds of exciting possibilities on the CDK platform. Whether dealers want to increase sales, develop better customer relationships, or better manage their schedules and workflows, Aclaró's new product can certainly get the job done. It provides a granular look at dealership operations, which can will allow for better planning and decision-making.



About Aclaró



Aclaró AI is a technology company that creates customer-centric software for auto dealerships and auto lenders. Through cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, Aclaró customers can grow their sales, mitigate their loan risk, obtain a higher return on investment, and grow their bottom lines. Aclaró is especially focused on leveling the playing field for smaller auto dealerships, as they often don't have the same opportunities, resources, or financial backing as larger enterprises.



To learn more about how Aclaró can help your auto dealership or auto lending firm, feel free to visit Aclaró's website at https://aclaro.ai/.



