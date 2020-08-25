NEWS: Capital Industries Shares When to Repair Concrete Ceilings

MATTITUCK, N.Y., Aug 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Industries, a leader in concrete ceiling crack repair, wants industries to be aware of how recognizing ceiling cracks can save time, money, and valuable property.



Structures are subject to movement over time. Causes of movement include a range of circumstances, including groundwork settlement, weather, moisture, and more. In general, ceiling cracks are the result of either structural damage or aging.



Causes of Ceiling Cracks



1. Moisture

Heavy moisture can significantly damage a ceiling, resulting in water seeping through the roof or upper floors and trickling down. After the initial damage, temperature fluctuation can make matters worse. Moisture will make structures expand and falling temperatures will cause them to contract. These are stressors on materials and joints, leading to cracks.



2. Excessive Weight

Cracked ceilings can be the result of the space above bearing too much weight. The aftereffect of misguided construction can cause it. It could also happen because the installed drywall isn't compatible with other building materials in the foundation.



3. Inferior Foundation



A faulty foundation can influence any number of structural issues. If the foundation's integrity is compromised, it impacts every component of the property. The slightest settling or movement in the foundation potentially alters load-bearing beams and creates cracks.



Types of Ceiling Cracks



1. Spider Web Cracks

These cracks branch out from a center point. If these defects are more than 1/16th of an inch wide, you could be looking at a structural problem that needs cement ceiling repair products.



2. Matching Vertical Cracks

Vertical cracks are usually associated with weak wall studs. Sometimes it happens when a natural disaster jars the settling of the property loose over time. Again, size is a critical factor.



3. Cracks Along Edges

Often the result of natural settling, cracks that run along a ceiling's entire length should be addressed.



Using an Industrial Strength Ceiling Crack Product



We work hard to be leaders in concrete ceiling repair products for commercial use. Our inventory repairs cracked ceilings to freezer floors, and beyond. Our VO-500 is a pre-packaged solution for repairing masonry, brick, and concrete. It contains a low-density powder and an acrylic polymer liquid. The combo is great for vertical and overhead patching and repair. There's also Kwik-Bond, a component designed to manage floor repair.



If experiencing any structural problems in the ceiling or anywhere else, call Capital Industries at 631-298-6300. One of our experienced techs is ready to find the right concrete repair product to fix the situation.



About KwikBond



Capital Industries, Inc. is a leading supplier of commercial and industrial concrete repair products. For over 30 years, we have proudly serviced contractors, factories, warehouses and distribution centers for industrial, institutional and commercial customers. We carry a full range of concrete repair materials, including those specifically designed for low temperature areas such as freezers and coolers. Our floor repair products are rapid hardening, allowing you to reopen repaired areas with minimal downtime. All of our products are designed to be used by in-house maintenance personnel and come with an ironclad 100% guarantee of satisfaction. Learn more: http://www.kwikbond.com/



*(LOGO 72dpi: http://www.kwikbond.com/wp-content/themes/capital/images/logo.jpg )



Capital Industries, Inc., PO Box 1693 Mattituck, NY 11952

News Source: Capital Industries Inc.

Related link: http://www.kwikbond.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.