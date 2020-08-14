NEWS: Leading U.S. auto transporter launches new vehicle shipping website with ‘instant quote’ feature

MIAMI, Fla., Aug 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- RCC Auto Transport LTD, a trusted provider of auto transport and car shipping services, has rolled out an "instant quote" option via their newly updated website.



The Miami-based company has been a nationwide leader in shipping vehicles since 2003. Now, the company has introduced a robust new website with simple, easy-to-use web-based and mobile features that take the pain out of the process of moving vehicles to any U.S. destinations.



To receive an instant quote, visitors can simply go to RCC Auto Transport's new user-friendly online form and provide basic information about the vehicle that needs to be moved, including vehicle type, year, make and model.



The simple request form can accommodate a wide range of vehicle types owned by individuals or companies, from sedans to trucks and from RVs to commercial vehicles. They can move vehicles to a new home across the country or for college students attending out-of-state universities, military relocations, snowbirds, and online car buyers looking for door-to-door auto transport of new and used car purchases, with the option for enclosed moves for antique vehicles. They also offer enterprise-level services for corporations looking to transport vehicles.



Once a quote has been submitted, the user will receive an instant quote. Quotes can be requested 24/7 from any desktop or mobile device, with a quote provided in seconds. If a customer chooses to proceed with a move, booking can be completed easily and quickly online, with real time reports and updates throughout the vehicle's move.



"We wanted to harness the power of technology to make a cross-country auto move as easy and seamless as possible from one end to the other," said Shmuel Ovadia, spokesperson for RCC Auto Transport. "Our customers are already reporting that they love our new-and-improved way of requesting quotes and booking services thanks to our attractive new online interface. We look forward to helping many more individuals and enterprises move their vehicles across the U.S. using our new online system."



RCC Auto Transport, located at 20340 NE 15th Ct. in Miami, is fully licensed, bonded, and insured. The company operates under U.S. DOT NO. 2247043 and MC #717985.



Anyone interested in requesting an instant quote for transportation services can do so online any time of day or night at https://rccautotransport.com/get-an-instant-quote/. The company also offers live web chat and a toll-free shipping expert hotline at (877) 873-5512



Learn more about RCC Auto Transport LTD at https://rccautotransport.com/.



News Source: RCC Auto Transport LTD

Related link: https://rccautotransport.com/

