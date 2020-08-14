NEWS: Veteran-Owned Berry Law Listed on the Inc 5000 for 4th Straight Year

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Out of more than 6 million business in the United States, Berry Law has been honored with a spot in Inc. magazines annual 5000 fastest growing private companies list for the 4th consecutive year. Being ranked in the top 5000 places, Berry Law lands among some of the fastest growing and highly respected companies in the US. The prestigious list spotlights the national industry leaders who continue to grow their businesses in both size and revenue.



While making the list a single time is considered the hallmark of successful entrepreneurship, Berry Law has shattered expectations for what a law firm can achieve by ranking on the Inc. 5000 list for a 4th consecutive year. The Berry Law team has worked tremendously hard to provide exceptional service to their clients while growing a scalable practice focused on individual rights. This year alone, Berry Law has added 32 additional employees to its headcount, including 24 new hires since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.



"We are proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for another year," says Berry Law's CEO, John Berry, Jr. "We use every day as an opportunity to get better, constantly improving our client services, business practices, and employee training. While this award is worth celebrating, rapid business growth is just a secondary outcome of fighting hard for our clients every day. This growth represents years of building referrals and name recognition through offering exceptional service to every client."



COVID-19 has presented challenges to businesses greater than anything we have seen before. Part of Berry Law's success has been using its military roots to build a culture of aggressively rising to meet difficult changes. When an event like the pandemic upsets the status quo operating environment, Berry Law looks for opportunities to improve and streamline. Led by a heroic effort by team members Gordon Bjorman and Brent Masten, the firm was able to transition its IT systems quickly to a remote work structure and continue operating without disruption. The addition of new capabilities surrounding virtual meetings, remote document collaboration, and streamlined case management not only allowed Berry Law to work through the pandemic, it upgraded capabilities and has presented additional room for growth.



The Berry Law team would like to thank each of their clients for helping them become one of the fastest growing law firms in the entire country. During this unknown time, sticking with them and trusting them to help fight your most important battles.



To view the full Inc. 5000 list, please visit Inc. magazine's website on or after August 12, 2020.



Berry Law Firm was founded in 1965 by legendary attorney John S. Berry, Sr. With over 250 years of combined legal experience by its attorneys, Berry Law is well equipped to handle the most serious legal needs. Originally focused on criminal defense work, the firm has expanded to offer a full suite of legal services.



