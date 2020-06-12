NEWS: ReverseVision’s Wendy Peel Honored by NEXT Mortgage Events’ Inaugural Awards Program

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jun 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseVision, the leading provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, today announced that Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel has been named a NEXT Mortgage Events (NEXT) 50 Over 50 honoree. In its inaugural year, the awards program honors women mortgage professionals who "have a track record of greatness in adapting to change and adopting new technology."



Peel was recognized as a champion of HECM and reverse lending programs whose progressive technological vision is helping mortgage lenders connect senior homeowners with right-fit home equity solutions. In her early years at ReverseVision, Peel quietly redirected the HECM conversation, driving more than 2,500 new lenders and brokers to join the platform by reminding them how the lending program serves a distinct need and why it makes business sense to embrace it. Now Peel is spearheading ReverseVision's endeavor to evolve platform functionality so lenders-forward and reverse-can integrate reverse mortgages into the loan evaluation, sales and origination process for eligible senior borrowers.



"For the past five years, Wendy has worked tirelessly to reshape how reverse mortgages are viewed in ways that will have a long-lasting, positive impact on the mortgage industry," said ReverseVision President Joe Langner. "We commend her efforts to advance our vision of establishing reverse lending programs as staples of mainstream lending portfolios with ReverseVision's API-enabled platform."



"NEXT's mission has always been to showcase the women who are the backbone of the mortgage industry - this award is part of that mission," said NEXT Co-Founder Jeri Yoshida. "We'll honor these top performers throughout #NEXTSUMMER20. Since this year's event is free and available online, we expect record-breaking attendance. We're thrilled that so many people in the mortgage industry will get to know these overachievers and acknowledge their role in their companies' success."



The full list of NEXT 50 Over 50 award honorees can be viewed at https://nextmortgagenews.com/.



About ReverseVision



ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology platform, supporting more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company's comprehensive product suite flexes to lenders' unique business and operational models, connecting all lending participants across the entire reverse mortgage lifecycle to meet borrowers where they are in life. A five-time HousingWire TECH100(TM) company, ReverseVision continues to build on its technology's pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements.



For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com/.



About NEXT Mortgage Events LLC



In January 2018, NEXT Mortgage Events broke the mortgage industry's unspoken barriers that limit women's access to competitive intel and networking-based information exchange, when it introduced NEXT, the mortgage technology summit for women. NEXT is a two-day, tech-focused symposium based on lenders sharing competitive intel with other lending executives. A boutique gathering, each NEXT event is limited to 200 attendees, and targets a select group of decision making executives. Roughly 85-90% of lender attendees hold a title of VP or higher and approximately 85% of attendees are women. NEXT is held twice a year, in winter and summer. For more information visit https://nextmortgagenews.com/, follow @NEXTmtgEvents or email info@NEXTmortgageEvents.com.



