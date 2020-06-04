NEWS: SimpleNexus Platform Enhancement Enables Lenders and Borrowers to Manage Multiple Borrower Loans Through SimpleNexus’ User-Friendly Interface

LEHI, Utah, Jun 04, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced a platform enhancement that merges management of multiple loans with the same applicant into one user-friendly interface. The new "multi-loan" functionality improves the loan experience for loan originators (LOs) and borrowers, enabling both parties to start, submit and access multiple loan applications via web browser or mobile app experience.



SimpleNexus' multi-loan feature makes it easy for borrowers to navigate between multiple loans and applications, sign individual loan eConsent and disclosures forms, upload documents and complete tasks associated with each loan file. To further streamline the borrower experience, LOs can customize the borrower task list and requested documents for each loan; request eConsent, asset verification or credit authorization on a per-loan basis; and move or copy documents between different loans for the borrower.



Multi-loan streamlines loan management for LOs by automatically linking all loan applications associated with the same borrower. LOs will not need to remove old loans from the system, and additional user accounts and email addresses will not be required to manage multiple loan applications.



"SimpleNexus' multi-loan enhancement makes it easy to maneuver between and complete tasks associated with multiple borrower loans," said SimpleNexus VP of Product Shane Westra. "Whether a borrower is simultaneously purchasing multiple properties or a repeat customer is returning for a new purchase or a refi, multi-loan provides borrowers with the modern, intuitive experience they expect from the organizations that finance their homes."



More than fifty percent of SimpleNexus customers have opted-in for early access to multi-loan. An August 3, 2020, system update will turn on multi-loan for all SimpleNexus customers. Customers who wish to use the multi-loan feature sooner can contact their customer success manager.



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go.



Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage



News Source: SimpleNexus

Related link: https://simplenexus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.