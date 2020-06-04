NEWS: altumAI futureWork Supports the Restaurant and Service Industry Return to Work

CHICAGO, Ill., Jun 04, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- altumAI announced today that futureWork, the leading worker health and safety software and apps platform have extended the solution to restaurants and service industries commitment to keeping their workers healthy and safe.



futureWork was developed in 2017 with a core focus of using technology and data to protect worker health and safety. Today, futureWork is also supporting restaurant and service workers across America return to work safely by:



* Safety screening recording and reporting

* Biometric recording and reporting

* Communicating CDC and FDA guidelines

* Providing worker specific micro-training

* Monitoring contact tracing

* Enabling seamless communication

* Enforcing workflow and policies to manage risk



To find out if the next business you visit is using futureWork to monitor the health and safety of their workers, look to find a futureWork decal in the window or inside the restaurant to ensure they are committed to keeping their workers' healthy and safe.



"Restaurants and service industries are critical for the US Economy, as businesses have begun to reopen, worker health and safety has never been more important," said Douglas Turk, CEO of altumAI. "futureWork supports the State return to work guidelines of Employee Education/Self Screening and Individual Control Measures and Screening. Each of these is centered on providing the right information and data to the worker and ensuring communication and engagement occurs across an organization. futureWork is uniquely positioned to deliver and help restaurants and service industries return to work."



"This app is a critical, valuable part of our new COVID-world safety protocols. We are using it in all seven of our restaurants with 100% of our staff," said Dan Simons, Co-Owner of Farmers Restaurant Group. "altumAI futureWork has been an incredibly collaborative and supportive partner and I'm thankful to have such an important tool as I strive to keep my staff, and my guests, as safe as possible."



Learn more about altumAI futureWork Return to Work Program here: https://www.altumai.com/



About altumAI



altumAI, the company behind futureWork, uses data, technology, and AI to protect worker health and safety. futureWork is the leading worker health and safety application platform for real-time, mobile-enabled risk awareness, communication, and engagement. futureWork captures and interprets the data that surrounds every worker to identify and avoid risk. To learn more about how altumAI can help your business, please visit https://www.altumai.com/



VIDEO (Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/424182643



