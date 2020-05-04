NEWS: IDS Expands eClosing Platform to Include eNotes, Rebrands as Solitude Solution

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 04, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced it has expanded the capabilities of its eClose platform to include eNotes. Recently branded as Solitude Solution, the platform's eClosing capabilities allow lenders and borrowers to execute loans digitally.



"IDS has always taken pride in our ability to anticipate our clients' needs, and our response to their urgent need for eClosing and eMortgage technology in the current climate has been no different," said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. "Our customers are already familiar with our easy-to-use eSign platform, and with our eNote capabilities, customers have the ability to digitally deliver a mortgage. As the mortgage industry strives to continue offering borrowers the ability to move forward in the loan process throughout these troubled times, IDS is proud to be part of the solution."



Solitude Solution offers midnight automation capabilities, allowing documents to be sent to the borrowers early for review and automatically become active for eSign on the closing date. Additionally, Solitude Solution is built to deliver documents to the appropriate parties, ensuring that borrowers and settlement agents only see the documents they are required to acknowledge, sign, or review.



The platform also includes access to IDS' user-friendly eSign Room, where document signers can review their documents, find the appropriate highlighted signature line and click to sign. The eSign Room also allows borrowers or settlement agents who prefer to ink sign the note to print, ink sign and upload the completed documents into the eSign Room, enabling lenders to maintain digitally-driven loan origination and closing processes.



"With so many variances regarding digital mortgage acceptance across investors, state regulators and other levels, flexibility is a crucial element to any digital mortgage platform," Mackey added. "Solitude Solution was built to ensure that lenders have the latitude to execute their loans as digitally as possible so that they may reap the benefits of a digitally-driven process and provide consistent, reliable service to their borrowers and closing partners."



About IDS, Inc.



IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regard to major industry compliance changes. Learn more: https://info.idsdoc.com/.



*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0301s2p-ids-inc-300dpi.jpg



News Source: International Document Services Inc.

Related link: https://info.idsdoc.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.