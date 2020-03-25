NEWS: Valligent Technologies Wins HousingWire Tech100 Award for Second Consecutive Year

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Mar 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Valligent Technologies (Valligent), the leading residential valuation technology company, today announced that it has been awarded HousingWire's Tech100 award for the second consecutive year.



Now in its eighth year, the HousingWire Tech100 program recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the U.S. housing economy. For 2020, HousingWire recognized Valligent for the VRAR (Virtual Residential Appraisal Report), a 100 percent regulatory compliant full interior inspection appraisal that can be completed in as little as one hour, rather than the typical five to ten days.



The VRAR uses virtual property inspections conducted through a new mobile technology. The technology is so comprehensive that it enables an inspector to complete a comprehensive inspection without being on the property. Valligent has been using the virtual property inspections for the past year and has perfected the proprietary patent-pending technology during that time.



"Many are concerned about the coronavirus pandemic, and borrowers are very uneasy about having a stranger inside their homes," said Jeremy McCarty, CEO of Valligent Technologies. "On the other side of the equation, appraisers are becoming increasingly hesitant to inspect properties. A virtual property inspection eases fears and provides an enhanced borrower experience. Given the circumstances, that's as important, or more, as its speed and efficiency."



The appraisal inspection is the only aspect of the residential loan process that traditionally necessitates person-to-person contact, as the appraiser must enter the borrower's home to complete the property inspection.



With the VRAR, the homeowner simply schedules the inspection time and date through a web calendar and the inspection can take place in as little as one hour later. The VRAR is completed shortly thereafter by a Valligent certified appraiser.



The goal of the Tech100 program is to provide housing professionals with a definitive list of the most innovative and impactful companies that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.



About Valligent Technologies



Valligent Technologies is an award-winning, provider of alternative residential valuation solutions employing patent pending processes and technologies. Over the past year, the company's VRAR has gained significant attention among lenders, the GSEs and the media as the industry's first 100 percent regulatory compliant full interior inspection appraisal that can be completed in as little as one hour, rather than the typical five to ten days. Valligent, which counts among its customers hundreds of banks, credit unions, and financial institutions, was established in 2002 and is based in Roseville, California.



