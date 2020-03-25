NEWS: Innovative Telehealth Company Gives Expectant Mothers and Parents Peace of Mind During COVID-19 Crisis

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Mar 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- No greater concern exists in the current crisis of COVID-19 than for expectant mothers and their loved ones. The problem is two-fold, says BabyLiveAdvice. Women don't want to risk their health by exposing themselves and their unborn or newborn babies to the virus. And, even if they did try to seek outside support during these trying times, an overwhelmed healthcare system cannot meet the need.



Over the next three months, nearly a million babies will be born in the United States. Reliable information for them will remain scarce as inundated prenatal providers working in healthcare facilities with limited protective gear are overburdened and struggling to respond to patients' most basic queries.



The good news is that a Los Angeles-based, woman-owned social enterprise - BabyLiveAdvice - is ready to provide the most accurate, reliable and helpful information to its anxious members as they are going through life happiest event in fear of the unknown. The company provides expectant and new mothers with lactation support and online educational breastfeeding classes.



"Now more than ever we need to support breastfeeding considering it is one of the few reliable preventative health behaviors in this circumstance," says Genevieve Colvin, IBCLC, who is lead lactation consultant and a board member of BabyLiveAdvice.



BabyLiveAdvice partners with healthcare providers and health systems to support coordinated, comprehensive prenatal and postpartum care anywhere, by filling the educational gap for expectant mothers and parents. The end result is reduced complications and better outcomes for mothers and their babies. The company uses a HIPAA-Secure Telehealth platform, offered online through chats, calls or video face-to-face engagements between the mother/parent and a nurse/provider. Complete virtual support is offered from preconception to early childhood.



In addition to one-on-one consultations, BabyLiveAdvice offers peer and professionally led support groups and classes via the web. Programs are designed to bring people together, recognizing the shared emotional experience of pregnancy, motherhood and parenthood.



Most recently, BabyLiveAdvice partnered with three new groups:

* GravidaMom - https://www.gravidamom.com/ - a world-class video course company that also provides information guides;

* Peer Support Solutions - https://www.peersupportsolutions.com/

* Postpartum Support International - https://www.postpartum.net/.



"We want to provide members with a variety of options for peer support and online education," Sigi Marmorstein, founder and CEO, BabyLiveAdvice, says. "Our goal is to decrease isolation and improve the knowledge, health and wellbeing of our members, not just during this global health crisis, but far into the future."



BabyLiveAdvice's program has been piloted extensively, and to date helped thousands of parents to get one-on-one support in their language by a caring provider rather than through pamphlets, blogs, Google searches or articles.



Its mission to help parents and improve the statistics surrounding pregnancy, births and child rearing is working.



Learn more at: https://babyliveadvice.com/



Photo Caption: Sigi Marmorstein, founder and CEO, BabyLiveAdvice.



