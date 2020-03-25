NEWS: Stress from Fears of Coronavirus Prompts Teeth Grinding – Marina Del Rey based Orthodontist Shares Stress Reducing Tips

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Mar 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout his 30-year career, Dr. Mario Paz is used to hearing reasons why patients grind their teeth at night, but now it's about COVID-19. "Fears of the virus are creating new anxieties causing patients to clench their jaws for sustained period. This alters their bite causing pain," he says.



According to Dr. Paz, "Stress is something we must attempt to manage, or it will manage us. Teeth grinding may lead to jaw pain and what is known as Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction (TMD), which may require braces to correct."



Instead, Dr. Paz encourages people to focus on gratitude as a way of reducing their anxiety. "The first step is to be intentional, acknowledging stress takes a toll on the body and the mind. A powerful antidote is to cultivate an attitude of gratitude," he advises.



According to a Harvard Mental Health Letter dated June 5, 2019, "In Praise of Gratitude," expressing thanks can lead to improved health and greater happiness. The article gives six suggestions for cultivating gratitude, including writing a thank you note and jotting down three to five things you're grateful for each week. "As you write, be specific and think about the sensations you felt when something good happened to you," the article states.



Patients suffering symptoms due to excessive grinding should contact their dental professional after COVID-19 quarantines have been lifted. "Hopefully, we can all better manage stress from this virus in the days ahead," says Dr. Paz.



About Dr. Mario Paz Orthodontics



Since 1990 when Dr. Paz opened his Beverly Hills office he has been as known as a pioneer in lingual braces technology, better known as "invisible" braces. Past president of the American Lingual Orthodontic Association (ALOA), Dr. Paz taught lingual braces at the UCLA Orthodontics School for two years and is a member of the European Society of Lingual Orthodontics, Sociedad Ibero-Americana de Ortodoncia Lingual, the American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, the Western Los Angeles Dental Association and founding Member of the World Society of Lingual Orthodontics. Dr. Paz is now exclusively located in Marina Del Rey.



