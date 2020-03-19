NEWS: Top of Mind Joins Lenders One as a Preferred Provider

ATLANTA, Ga., Mar 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced it has joined Lenders One as a preferred provider. Top of Mind will offer Lenders One members access to marketing resources that help to strengthen consumer relationships and create customers for life.



Lenders One is a national mortgage cooperative serving more than 200 mortgage lenders, including banks, credit unions and independent mortgage banks. Lenders One provides its members with special access to a preferred provider network of premier mortgage technology and service vendors. Lenders One members may now enjoy special access to Top of Mind's expansive library of creative content and revenue-generating automated marketing campaigns through its flagship product, SurefireCRM.



"We are proud to announce that best-in-class CRM and marketing automation provider Top of Mind has become a preferred provider to the Lenders One mortgage cooperative," said Lenders One President Brian A. Simon. "The addition of Top of Mind to the Lenders One network further enhances member access to innovative technologies that help strengthen consumer relationships, increase borrower satisfaction and drive profitability."



"Both Top of Mind and Lenders One are committed to connecting lenders with resources that help them win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business," said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. "Top of Mind looks forward to helping Lenders One members create meaningful customer connections with SurefireCRM's timely, creative and emotionally inspired content."



Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) has grown from a bootstrapped post-close, follow-up solution into the leading CRM/marketing automation firm in the mortgage industry. Their Surefire platform is widely regarded as the gold standard in enterprise CRM, automating best practice throughout a borrower's prospect-to-repeat-customer lifecycle.



Lenders One (https://lendersone.com/) was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, correspondent lenders and suppliers of mortgage products and services. Participants on the Lenders One platform originated approximately $280 billion of mortgages during 2018, collectively ranking as one of the largest retail mortgage entities in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.



