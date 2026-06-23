News: Dovenmuehle launches Diagnostic Process to streamline mortgage subservicing onboarding | CitizenWire

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (DMI), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that it is improving onboarding with its new Diagnostic Process. This approach helps DMI subservicing clients identify and evaluate organizational complexity, resource constraints and team readiness earlier in servicing transfer workflows. Early preparation using the Diagnostic Process improves servicing transfer outcomes and increases onboarding efficiency.



Traditional onboarding focuses on gathering technical data about loan portfolios and current operations, often leaving critical context undiscovered until it creates friction mid-implementation. Common examples include concurrent operational initiatives that can sap resources, inconsistent internal terminology that creates confusion, and loan portfolios in flux at the time of conversion.



The Diagnostic Process addresses these challenges through a three-part approach. First, a structured survey uncovers valuable insights into loan portfolio complexity, organizational structure, resource allocation, current technology use and operational pace. Next, the results are evaluated by experienced onboarding and technology specialists. Finally, the findings are used to tailor implementation workflows to address each lender's priorities and areas of risk.



"The initial steps of onboarding are an opportunity to prime teams with deeper clarity before jumping into implementation," said Head of Innovation Culture Jonas Brickus, who led development of the Diagnostic Process. "The survey questions are designed to characterize the client and the conditions they are in at the moment of transfer. That allows us to address concerns up front, surface hidden complexity and eliminate delays and rework down the line."



Developed in collaboration with clients who had recently completed servicing transfers, the Diagnostic Process reflects factors identified as most consequential to onboarding outcomes. DMI clients report that completing the diagnostic early helps establish more realistic timelines and increased internal alignment. DMI will continue refining the Diagnostic Process based on client input and implementation experience.



"Better preparation at the start of a servicing relationship changes what the rest of onboarding looks like," said Senior Vice President Matt Budy. "The Diagnostic Process reflects a straightforward idea: that asking the right questions early, and acting on the answers, leads to better outcomes for lenders and their borrowers."



Learn more about DMI's onboarding process and servicing support for commercial banks, credit unions, IMBs, MSR investors and housing finance agencies: https://www.dovenmuehle.com/.



About Dovenmuehle



Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com.



Learn More: https://dovenmuehle.com/

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