News: Floify Head of Customer Experience Sol Klein named to HousingWire’s 2026 Insiders list | CitizenWire

Recognition highlights Klein's leadership in transforming Floify's client experience function into a proactive advocacy organization

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that Sol Klein, head of customer experience and business operations, has been named to HousingWire's 2026 Insiders list. The annual program recognizes the operational leaders who are vital to their organizations' success and making a measurable difference in the housing industry.



Klein joined Floify in March 2025 and has spent the past year transforming the company's customer success function from a reactive support organization into a proactive client advocacy team built around retention, adoption and long-term customer value. Under his leadership, Floify has achieved a 98.2% customer satisfaction rating, a result that reflects both the strength of the platform and the culture of advocacy Klein has built around it.



Klein brings more than a decade of customer success and professional services leadership to the role, with prior experience at Polly, SimpleNexus and Ellie Mae. At Floify Klein oversees the full client lifecycle, from onboarding through ongoing engagement, with a focus on driving adoption, deepening platform utilization and building the trusted partner relationships that create durable retention. He has been closely involved in the 2026 rollout of Dynamic Apps 2, which enables customers to build customized workflows across business lines including HELOCs, home equity loans and agricultural lending.



"Sol came into Floify during one of the most challenging markets in recent memory and immediately got to work building something better," said Joshua Steffan, SVP and Group General Manager at Porch Group and Interim President and General Manager of Floify. "The customer satisfaction results speak for themselves, but what I'm most proud of is the culture he has built and a team that genuinely advocates for clients, listens deeply and brings what they learn back to the organization in ways that make us better."



"The HousingWire Insiders award recognizes the operational leaders whose expertise and execution help their organizations thrive," said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. "For more than a decade, we've celebrated the professionals who solve complex challenges, lead critical initiatives and make a lasting impact behind the scenes. Their work is essential not only to their companies, but to the continued advancement of the housing industry."



For a complete list of HousingWire Insiders honorees, visit the HousingWire.com website.



ABOUT FLOIFY:



Floify is a fully configurable point of sale (POS) platform that streamlines the loan process with a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Its Dynamic AI feature reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process, allowing borrowers to upload key documents and have applications prepopulated with verified information, accelerating pre-approvals and simplifying the borrower experience. Floify is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more, visit https://floify.com/ or find us on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter / X.



Learn More: https://floify.com/

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