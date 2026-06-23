News: Breakthrough At-Home Vision Testing Platform Reinvents the Eye Exam with MIT Science and Telehealth | CitizenWire

California firm ProNova Partners has been retained to develop major strategic partnership and acquisition relationships for a fully developed, clinically validated, FDA-registered at-home vision-testing platform now operating in more than 150 countries

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Seventeen-year-old Mergers and Acquisitions firm ProNova Partners has announced it has been retained to develop major strategic partnership and acquisition relationships for a breakthrough at-home vision-testing technology built on optical science exclusively licensed from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



The platform lets a person measure their own vision with a smartphone and receive a doctor-generated eyeglass or contact lens prescription remotely, without a clinic visit. It spans seven FDA-registered medical devices and applications, and independent clinical trials have confirmed accuracy comparable to the in-office equipment used in a traditional eye exam.



More than 50,000 devices are in use across over 150 countries, built up over eight years of operation with zero product defects and zero litigation. The technology, while not meant to replace the traditional in-clinic eye exam, carries a full regulatory and quality stack, including ISO 13485 and HIPAA compliance, and is protected by more than two dozen issued patents.



"Every so often a technology quietly solves a problem an entire industry has worked on for decades," said Terie Salinas, Chief Operating Officer of ProNova Partners. "This is one of those. It is fully built, clinically validated, and already in use worldwide. Our mandate is to bring the right strategic partners to it."



The technology arrives as the roughly $60-billion U.S. vision-care market faces a growing shortage of eye-care providers, and as the traditional eye exam - essentially unchanged for two centuries - becomes the next consumer-health category reshaped by telehealth and artificial intelligence.



"We have completed more than 500 transactions across many arenas, including the medical-device, healthcare, and technology space," Salinas said. "That is exactly the experience a platform like this requires."



Company details are available to qualified parties upon execution of a standard non-disclosure agreement.



For detailed information go to https://pronovapartners.com/engagement/patented-at-home-vision-testing-platform-for-sale/

Learn More: https://www.pronovapartners.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.