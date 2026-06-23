News: Coolmuster Counters Rising Cloud Fees with Subscription-Free Android Backup Solution | CitizenWire

Coolmuster Android Assistant introduces several distinct operational advantages for full data sovereignty

SHENZHEN, China /CitizenWire/ -- As cloud subscription fees climb and privacy concerns reach an all-time high, global utility developer Coolmuster today announced a major update to its flagship software, answering a critical consumer question on how to back up an Android phone without relying on third-party remote servers. Coolmuster Android Assistant offers a secure, offline alternative, providing granular local data control and subscription-free security for global users.



For years, standard market protocols for Android backup restore procedures have depended heavily on automated cloud background syncing. While convenient, these automated cloud solutions often act as a closed system, depriving individuals of granular visibility and professional Android data management capabilities. Coolmuster Android Assistant directly addresses this gap, making it effortless to transfer Android files to PC or Mac computers offline.



GRANULAR VISIBILITY AND DIRECT LOCAL CONTROL



Coolmuster Android Assistant introduces several distinct operational advantages for full data sovereignty:



1. Granular Preview and Selective Transfer

Instead of rigid, all-or-nothing restoration packages, Coolmuster displays all device data on the desktop screen. Users can browse individual text messages, call logs, photos, contacts, etc., selecting precisely which files to transfer.



2. Human-Readable Export Formats

Rather than saving encrypted system files, data is exported into universal formats like HTML, CSV, XML, or VCF. This makes personal data instantly accessible, easy to print, and useful for legal or professional archiving.



3. Two-Way Desktop Management

Beyond backups, the software acts as a full Android data management tool. Users can batch back up Android photos, organize contact directories, and reply to SMS messages directly using a computer.



"Our goal is to offer users a local, offline alternative to cloud-based backup," said a Coolmuster spokesperson. "By storing backups directly on a PC or Mac via USB or Wi-Fi, users can avoid recurring cloud fees and keep their personal data within their own devices. This update also improves transfer stability, making the process faster and more reliable."



SYSTEM COMPATIBILITY, PRICING, AND FATHER'S DAY EVENT



Compatible with Windows, Mac, and all major Android OS versions, this Android desktop manager, Coolmuster Android Assistant, offers a free trial, with flexible paid licensing starting at $29.95. To thank users this Father's Day, Coolmuster offers free software giveaways and a 20% discount on select products at the official Coolmuster Giveaways page.



Learn more: https://www.coolmuster.com/



Watch the video demonstration on how to back up Android phone data to a computer here: https://youtu.be/JgUMFeREjIo



ABOUT COOLMUSTER



With a Trustpilot score of 4.6/5 and over 2 million customers in 160+ countries, Coolmuster is a recognized global software provider. Its portfolio covers intuitive, powerful solutions for Android/iOS data management, office productivity, utilities, and multimedia.



Committed to delivering seamless global accessibility, Coolmuster provides fully adapted regional platforms and localized services across its official websites in English, 日本語, Deutsch, Français, Español, Português, Italiano, 简体中文, 繁體中文, 한국어, Русский, Bahasa Indonesia, and Türkçe.



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Learn More: https://www.coolmuster.com/

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