News: DocMagic’s David Garrett earns second HousingWire Insider award | CitizenWire

Industry recognition reflects Garrett's growing role in advancing digital mortgage standards and strengthening technology interoperability

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic® announced today that David Garrett, director of integration and technical services, has been named a 2026 HousingWire Insider. Garrett first received the honor in 2023, making this his second HousingWire Insider recognition.



Garrett was recognized for the leadership role he plays in advancing interoperability across the mortgage ecosystem. He oversees more than 75 active technology integrations at DocMagic while helping shape industry standards through the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO), where he serves as vice chair of both the eMortgage Community of Practice and the Origination Community of Practice. He also serves as a key technical resource across the company, supporting strategic partnerships, customer implementations and product initiatives. His work helps lenders, investors and technology providers exchange data more seamlessly while accelerating adoption of eClosings and eNotes.



"David has earned the trust of customers and partners across the industry because he solves complex operational challenges," said Pat Theodora, CEO and co-founder of DocMagic. "His technical expertise, collaborative approach and commitment to improving the broader mortgage ecosystem make him exceptionally deserving of this recognition."



"The HousingWire Insiders award recognizes the operational leaders whose expertise and execution help their organizations thrive," said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. "For more than a decade, we've celebrated the professionals who solve complex challenges, lead critical initiatives and make a lasting impact behind the scenes. Their work is essential not only to their companies, but to the continued advancement of the housing industry."



For a complete list of 2026 HousingWire Insiders, visit https://www.housingwire.com.



About DocMagic:



DocMagic® provides a complete digital mortgage platform for the mortgage industry, delivering proprietary document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, eClosing, eNotarization, eNote and eVault technology in one unified solution. Built on nearly 40 years of innovation, DocMagic helps lenders, settlement service providers and investors move loans from application through post-closing with greater speed, accuracy and confidence. AI deepens that foundation through the company's Intelligent Agentic Network. For more information, visit www.docmagic.com.



Learn More: https://www.docmagic.com/

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