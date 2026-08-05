News: Halo Programs Launches Self-Service CRM Registration While Preserving White-Glove Service | CitizenWire

Mortgage, real estate, and home service professionals can now activate accounts online in minutes while still receiving Halo's fully managed onboarding, implementation, and relationship marketing support

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Halo Programs, formerly Continuity Programs, today announced the launch of self-service online registration across its industry-specific CRM and relationship marketing platforms serving mortgage lenders, real estate brokerages and residential contractors. Professionals can now activate an account in a few clicks, eliminating the wait for a sales call before getting started.



Unlike traditional CRM providers that focus solely on software, Halo Programs combines automation technology with fully managed marketing execution and implementation services. The company calls this approach "Software With a Service" (SwaS), allowing clients to benefit from automation while outsourcing much of the day-to-day marketing work required to drive engagement and retention.



"Most CRM platforms provide software and leave implementation up to the customer," said Kirk King, CEO of Halo Programs. "We've built our business differently. Our clients rely on us not only for technology, but also for onboarding, training, marketing execution and long-term support. Online registration makes it easier than ever to get started while preserving the white-glove service our customers expect."



Every new account still includes account setup; user onboarding and configuration; database cleanup and migration assistance; campaign setup and automation configuration; managed marketing execution; and ongoing relationship marketing support.



A GROWING TECHNOLOGY ECOSYSTEM



Halo Programs continues to expand its platform with nearly 100 integrations across the mortgage, real estate, marketing and contractor industries, with integrations for three additional loan origination systems in development.



MortgageHalo recently completed its integration with ICE Mortgage Technology's newest Encompass API architecture, with roughly 90 percent of Encompass customers already moved to the upgraded environment. MortgageHalo also launched Mortgage Application Alerts, which, alongside its existing Client Tracker Listing Alerts, gives loan officers greater visibility into borrower activity, refinance opportunities and client retention.



Founded more than 50 years ago, Halo Programs today powers three industry-specific platforms: MortgageHalo for mortgage professionals, RealEstateHalo for real estate agents and brokerages, and ContractorHalo for residential contractors.



To learn more or activate an account online, visit https://haloprograms.com/.



ABOUT HALO PROGRAMS:



For more than 50 years, Halo Programs, formerly Continuity Programs, has helped professionals nationwide generate repeat business, referrals and long-term client retention through proven relationship marketing. Over the past decade the company transformed that expertise into industry-specific CRM and automation platforms built for mortgage loan officers, real estate professionals and residential contractors. Sixteen years ago the company was acquired by the King family, accelerating its investment in CRM automation, analytics, integrations and industry-specific marketing solutions. Learn more at https://haloprograms.com/.

Learn More: https://haloprograms.com/

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