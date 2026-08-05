News: The Light Committee Adds a New Time-Based Headshot Session | CitizenWire

The New Elite Actor Session and Elite Business Session is Time-Based to Open Up Session Photo and Video Options by Removing Limitations on Looks and Types of Content

LOS ANGELES, Calif., and NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- The Light Committee, a headshot studio with a location in Los Angeles and New York City, has added two new headshot photography sessions that removes restrictions on a set number of looks or content type. Essentially, this lets clients sign up for a session to create whatever content the studio can support rather than specific content, like headshots.



THE NEW ELITE BUSINESS SESSION



The session is two and a half hours during which a client can use the time for photography and / or video production, within the limits of the studio and location, for any goal. This might be to fit in three looks indoors and three looks outdoors, and a quick 30-second studio video. It might instead be to get in 2-3 videos that are 30 seconds each and a couple of headshots. Or whatever combination a client can conjure up.



THE NEW ELITE ACTOR SESSION



This session is also two and a half hours. An actor can use the time for photography and / or video production. A common example might be an actor that wants to get into background acting work but also self-submit for acting work. In this case, they will need specific full body shots and headshots against a white background, for the background acting, but they might also want a commercial and theatrical look for self-submit type of work. It's any combination they can think of. Maybe it's a set of model digitals with a commercial and theatrical look and a slate video.



The session is $345 and has some caveats. For example, setting up for a video and doing a quick 5-30 second video can take 30 minutes or 60 minutes, depending on how many takes a client requires. Same thing on how many looks a client is trying to accomplish. If a client is going to do extensive hair and makeup style changes in between, that will eat into time. Usually, a look can be as quick as 15 minutes but can take as long as an hour, especially with hefty hair and makeup changes.



ABOUT ACTOR HEADSHOTS IN LOS ANGELES



The Light Committee offers a set of sessions for actor headshots in Los Angeles. These include covering commercial looks, theatrical looks, character looks, and more. A session can be booked online for the studio, located in downtown Glendale, CA.



ABOUT ACTOR HEADSHOTS IN NEW YORK CITY



The Light Committee also has a studio in New York City for actor headshots NYC. This studio is in Manhattan, more specifically the Flatiron District. Aspiring or working actors can book a session online for this location too.



CORPORATE HEADSHOTS NEW YORK CITY



Business professionals in Manhattan looking for premium corporate headshots NYC that are affordable, providing true value, can rely on The Light Committee. This includes group headshots on location or at the Flatiron District studio.



CORPORATE HEADSHOTS LOS ANGELES



Likewise, professionals can rely on The Light Committee for corporate headshots Los Angeles for all types of usage. And this also includes group headshots on-location throughout greater LA.



MODEL DIGITALS LOS ANGELES



Aspiring models rely on the studio for a model digitals photographer Los Angeles because of the high level of professionalism and impressively high image quality. Sessions can be booked right on the website.



MODEL DIGITALS NEW YORK CITY



As the primary US hub for modeling, NYC aspiring models can turn to The Light Committee for a model digitals photographer NYC, to get clear, clean, high-quality digitals that help you standout. Booking is available from the website.



ABOUT THE LIGHT COMMITTEE



The Light Committee is an award-winning headshot photography studio with two locations. The Los Angeles location for The Light Committee is in Glendale. The New York City location for The Light Committee is in the Manhattan Flatiron District. Rafael, the headshot photographer and brand owner, aims to deliver value by providing affordable headshots with some of the highest quality results in Los Angeles, New York City, or beyond. This includes actor headshots, corporate headshots, model digitals, in addition to group headshots on location. Clients can learn more and book sessions at https://thelightcommittee.com/.



Note: The Light Committee is a service mark of a California S Corporation. Whether noted or not, references to other certain words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All images produced are protected by U.S. Copyright Law.



RELATED LINKS:



https://thelightcommittee.com/services/actor-headshots-los-angeles/



https://thelightcommittee.com/services/actor-headshots-nyc/



Learn More: https://thelightcommittee.com/

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