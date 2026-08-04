News: Zoar View Foundation Hosts 5th Annual Sparks of Giving, Where Every Dollar Goes Back to the Community | CitizenWire

Country artist Avery Anna headlines a full day of live music and fireworks in Bolivar on August 29

BOLIVAR, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- The Zoar View Foundation will hold its 5th Annual Sparks of Giving Community Celebration and Fundraiser on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the Wilkshire Event Center, 474 Jeanne Anne Lane in Bolivar. The gates open at 3:00 p.m. and the night runs until 11:30 p.m., with live music, food, family activities, and a fireworks show that closes out the evening. Every bit of it benefits children and families across Tuscarawas County.



What sets this event apart is where the money goes. One hundred percent of all donations are passed directly to the local charities the Foundation supports. When you give, your full gift goes to work in the community, funding programs in education, health, and wellness. The very first Sparks of Giving raised more than $75,000 for local causes, and this year the Foundation is aiming even higher with the help of its partners and neighborhood businesses.



A FULL DAY OF LIVE MUSIC



This year's lineup mixes national names with regional favorites. Country artist Avery Anna headlines the day. She was named ACM New Female Artist of the Year, has racked up more than 1.6 billion streams, and scored a Platinum hit with "Indigo." She is joined by Ohio native and The Voice alum Ian Harrison, the duo Love & Theft of "Angel Eyes" and "Runaway" fame, and Gunner Stevans. Rounding out the day are rock and jam band SpAIR Jordans, local favorite Homeroom Hangover, and sets from DJ Pinke and DJ E-V.



FIREWORKS, FOOD, AND FAMILY FUN



General admission guests get a live DJ and band performances, inflatables for the kids, food trucks, beer tents, and plenty of festival favorites for every age. The night wraps with a fireworks display over the Wilkshire Event Center that the Foundation is billing as the firework show of the year.



THE VIP EXPERIENCE



Starting at 5:00 p.m., the VIP Party is the best seat in the house. VIP guests enjoy an open bar, appetizers and dinner, a live auction, and prime viewing for the fireworks. When the show ends, the party keeps going with a VIP-only after-party featuring music, snacks, and a few surprises.



TICKET INFORMATION



General admission is $10 in presale and $15 at regular price, and kids under 12 get in free. VIP tickets run $180 for adults and $25 for children, with VIP kids under 12 priced at $5. Tickets are limited, so guests are encouraged to buy early. Tickets are available now on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sparks-of-giving-2026-tickets-1985155744270.



ABOUT THE ZOAR VIEW FOUNDATION



The Zoar View Foundation works to improve the lives of individuals and families in Tuscarawas County, Ohio, by supporting programs that promote education, health and wellness, and stronger communities. The Foundation partners with local organizations, businesses, and community leaders to find and address the area's most pressing needs, guided by its values of integrity, collaboration, compassion, and excellence. Learn more at https://www.zoarviewfoundation.org/ and https://www.sparksofgiving.com/.



Zoar View Foundation, 7905 Dover Zoar Rd NE, Dover, OH 44622.



Facebook & Instagram: @sparksofgiving



Learn More: https://www.zoarviewfoundation.org/

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