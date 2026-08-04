News: ACES Quality Management’s Garry Manley named 2026 HousingWire Insider | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced that Garry Manley, assistant vice president of client success, has been named a 2026 HousingWire Insider. The award recognizes operational leaders across the mortgage, real estate and homebuilding industries whose behind-the-scenes work drives measurable impact within their organizations.



Manley leads the client success team responsible for onboarding, product expansion and professional services delivery across ACES' client base and serves as a technical resource for the company's sales, product and account management teams.



"Our clients trust ACES with a critical part of their operations, and my job is making sure that trust is never misplaced," Manley said. "Whether we're guiding a new client through a smooth transition onto ACES or rolling out a new feature, the goal is the same: they shouldn't have to think twice about it."



Over the past year, he guided his team through seventy-five implementations and professional services engagements, in addition to assisting with several corporate initiatives, including the rollout of new product enhancements and the migration of our clients to cloud-based servers. This work contributed to a 40 percent year-over-year increase in ACES' companywide client satisfaction score in 2025.



"Garry's fingerprints are on nearly every major client and product initiative at ACES," said Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES Quality Management. "His technical depth and client relationships are a big part of why client satisfaction continues to climb."



"The HousingWire Insiders award recognizes the operational leaders whose expertise and execution help their organizations thrive," said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler.



"For more than a decade, we've celebrated the professionals who solve complex challenges, lead critical initiatives and make a lasting impact behind the scenes. Their work is essential not only to their companies, but to the continued advancement of the housing industry."



The HousingWire Insiders award recognizes operational leaders across mortgage, real estate and homebuilding organizations, including professionals working in operations, technology, compliance, risk management and data analytics whose contributions often occur outside the public eye but are vital to their companies' success.



About ACES Quality Management



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;



* 7 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 14 of the top 30 banks; and



* 7 of the top 15 credit unions in the United States.



ACES also supports multiple state housing authorities and mortgage insurers, a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) and dozens of third-party QC service providers that collectively serve hundreds of financial institutions.



Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® enables independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions to easily manage and customize the system to their specific needs without relying on IT or outside resources. With ACES' AI-powered capabilities, audit teams can translate complexity into clear insights and accelerate performance.



Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.



Learn More: https://www.acesquality.com/

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