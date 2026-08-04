News: Informative Research Senior Marketing Specialist Shana Garrie honored as 2026 HousingWire Insider | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced that Shana Garrie, senior marketing specialist, has been name among the 2026 HousingWire Insiders. The award honors the leaders working behind-the-scenes to drive innovation and efficiency in the mortgage and real estate industry. Garrie was recognized for building foundational systems that underpin nearly everything IR has accomplished in recent years.



As the sole HubSpot administrator at Informative Research, Garrie supports five departments and dozens of users across a wide range of roles. Additionally, she has built and deployed a compliance request pipeline, an automated user onboarding system, an end-to-end partner management infrastructure and a Service Hub implementation that now powers the client support operation. Garrie is the named driver of a significant annual savings initiative built on automating manual processes across sales, customer success and compliance. She also designed the inbound lead routing workflow that has strengthened IR's ability to convert interest into long-term lending relationships.



"Shana is the kind of contributor every organization needs and very few have. She has built the operational foundation that makes it possible for our teams to focus on serving clients, and she has done it with a rare level of rigor and care," said IR Marketing Director Craig Leabig. "The combination of initiative, craft and generosity Shana brings to our team is exactly what this recognition is about."



Guiding Garrie's success is a rigorous approach to data quality and platform governance spans her work. She regularly completes deduplication, security audits, email list validation and CRM synchronization, and she established the backup and recovery procedures IR depends on. She frequently authors and contributes to internal knowledge base pages and has produced video walkthroughs and training materials, making the platform more accessible to cross-functional stakeholders.



"The best outcome for me is when someone across the company can do their job better because of a system or resource I built," said Garrie. "The people and teams I connect with drive the work."



"The HousingWire Insiders award recognizes the operational leaders whose expertise and execution help their organizations thrive," said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. "For more than a decade, we've celebrated the professionals who solve complex challenges, lead critical initiatives and make a lasting impact behind the scenes. Their work is essential not only to their companies, but to the continued advancement of the housing industry."



Explore the full list of 2026 HousingWire Insiders: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2026-housingwire-insiders/.



About Informative Research



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.



Learn More: https://www.informativeresearch.com/

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