News: FirstClose introduces SmartDocs disclosure automation through its point-of-sale platform | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- FirstClose™, a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, today announced SmartDocs, a new disclosure intelligence capability available through its XpressEquity point-of-sale platform. SmartDocs functions as the intelligence layer that determines when disclosure obligations begin and initiates the appropriate workflow based on lender-configured rules, helping standardize timing and delivery across programs and jurisdictions.



"Initial disclosures are some of the most critical and operationally complex steps in the home equity process," said Tedd Smith, chief executive officer of FirstClose. "SmartDocs enables lenders to deliver disclosures faster, reduce operational burden and help mitigate compliance risk, while giving borrowers a smoother experience from application to decision."



MeridianLink Consumer is among the first loan origination systems integrated with SmartDocs. Through the integration, lenders using MeridianLink Consumer and MeridianLink Document Mapping can automate the generation and delivery of initial disclosures and adverse action notices based on lender-defined rules tied to application status, product type and property location.



In addition to automating disclosure delivery, the feature automatically provides applicants with a HUD-approved list of housing counselors relevant to the property's ZIP code, helping lenders meet regulatory requirements without requiring loan officers or processors to generate or manage counselor lists manually. By reducing manual monitoring and standardizing disclosure triggers earlier in the lifecycle, SmartDocs is designed to help lenders create a more consistent experience across teams while keeping borrower communications moving on schedule.



"Making MeridianLink one of the first systems supported was a natural step, because it allows lenders to carry consistent disclosure logic from application intake into early borrower communications," Smith added. "The goal is fewer manual checks, fewer delays and a more predictable process for both staff and borrowers."



About FirstClose



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company's mission is to increase profitability and reduce costs for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist their borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit https://firstclose.com.

Learn More: https://www.firstclose.com/

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