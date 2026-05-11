News: Art Unlimited Rebrands as A-Squared Marketing, Signaling Bold New Era in Digital and AI-Driven Strategy | CitizenWire

COOK, Minn. /CitizenWire/ -- Art Unlimited, a full-service marketing agency, today announced it is officially rebranding as A-Squared Marketing, effective immediately. The new name reflects a sharpened strategic focus and an expanded suite of services - including cutting-edge AI-enabled search optimization - while honoring the agency's long-standing commitment to results-driven marketing.



"This rebrand is more than a new name. It's a declaration of who we are today and where we're headed," said Anna Anderson, Owner of A-Squared Marketing. "Every word in our new name carries meaning. 'A-Squared' stands for Authentic and Accelerator - the two principles that drive everything we do for our clients."



A NAME WITH PURPOSE: AUTHENTIC + ACCELERATOR



The "A-Squared" identity is anchored in two pillars that define the agency's culture and client approach.



Authentic: A-Squared Marketing builds genuine relationships grounded in transparency and trust. From strategy to execution, the team delivers honest solutions that create meaningful, lasting impact for every client.



Accelerator: As a marketing accelerator, the agency drives progress through agility, innovation, and smart execution. The team works smarter, listens with fresh ears, embraces new tools and technologies, and rigorously tests and validates every strategy to produce proven, scalable results.



EXPANDED FEATURES



As part of the rebrand, A-Squared Marketing is introducing two new features to its clients that reflect the evolving demands of today's digital landscape:



* AEO & GEO Optimization for AI-Enabled Search: As artificial intelligence reshapes how consumers find information, A-Squared Marketing now offers specialized optimization for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) - ensuring clients are visible and authoritative wherever AI-powered search is shaping buying decisions.



* Dashboard Reporting & Strategy: Clients will now have access to customized performance dashboards that deliver real-time visibility into campaign results, enabling faster, more data-informed strategic decisions.



These offerings complement the agency's full portfolio of marketing solutions, which includes:



* Search Engine Optimization (SEO)



* Paid Advertising



* Content Marketing & Blogging



* Website Services



* Persona Blueprints



"The marketing landscape is changing faster than ever, and our clients deserve an agency that doesn't just keep up, but leads the way," added Anderson. "Adding AI-driven search optimization and strategic dashboard reporting reflects our commitment to delivering tools and insights that genuinely move the needle."



CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS AND OPERATIONS CONTINUE SEAMLESSLY



All existing client engagements, contracts, and points of contact remain in place. The rebrand represents an evolution of the agency's identity and capabilities, not a disruption. To discover how the new A-Squared Marketing can support your business goals, visit https://www.a2marketing.com/ or contact us today for more information.



About A-Squared Marketing



A-Squared Marketing (formerly Art Unlimited) is a marketing agency dedicated to helping businesses grow through authentic strategy and accelerated execution. With expertise spanning SEO/AEO/GEO, paid advertising, content marketing, and data-driven reporting, the agency partners with clients to deliver measurable, meaningful results. Learn more at a2marketing.com.

Learn More: https://www.a2marketing.com/

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