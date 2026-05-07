News: MISMO awards eVault System Certification to DocMagic’s SmartSAFE eVaults | CitizenWire

DocMagic also earns a separate MISMO SMART Doc Validation Rules Certification

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc. (DocMagic®) announced today that it has received two new certifications from MISMO®, the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization. MISMO's eVault System Certification covers SmartSAFE®, DocMagic's core eVault for managing eNote workflows and MERS® eRegistry activity, and SmartSAFE XL™, an API-first eVault designed for enterprise environments that require flexible deployments and support for a broader range of digital assets. MISMO's SMART Doc® Validation Rules Certification confirms that DocMagic's technology can verify conformance to MISMO SMART Doc V1.02 standards prior to vaulting and across integrated workflows.



MISMO's technology certifications signify that providers meet rigorous criteria for data exchange, transaction reliability and interoperability across the mortgage ecosystem. DocMagic's SmartSAFE and SmartSAFE XL eVaults underwent comprehensive testing, with 192 interdependent test cases and supporting compliance artifacts evaluated for each solution.



"With MISMO's eVault certifications, DocMagic can help lenders accelerate integration timelines, reduce testing cycles and bring eNote capabilities to market with greater speed and certainty," said MISMO Vice President of Programs and Operations Jonathan Kearns. "At MISMO, we recognize that trust in both the integration and ongoing use of an eVault is critical to advancing the digital mortgage ecosystem. Our eVault certification program is designed to remove uncertainty by validating that providers are implementing MISMO standards correctly, giving lenders confidence in how electronic notes are stored, managed and transferred."



"We chose to put both our SmartSAFE eVaults through MISMO's rigorous certification process because we know how important it is for eNote interoperability to extend across different architectures and operating models," said DocMagic Chief eServices Executive Brian D. Pannell. A Certified MISMO Standards Professional (CMSP®), Pannell is a member of MISMO's Residential Standards governance committee and vice chair of its Digital Interoperability community of practice. "Whether workflows are UI-guided or API-driven, consistent validation and management of digital assets enables lenders, investors and partners to transact with speed, efficiency and confidence."



DocMagic previously received MISMO's eClosing System Certification for its Total eClose™ solution and MISMO's Remote Online Notarization (RON) Certification for its proprietary RON technology, both in 2022. Together with its newly earned eVault System and SMART Doc Validation Rules certifications, these achievements reflect DocMagic's continued alignment with MISMO standards across the digital mortgage lifecycle.



For a list of DocMagic's current MISMO certifications, visit https://www.mismo.org/detail-pages/vendor/docmagic. For more information about DocMagic's SmartSAFE eVault technology and full suite of eClosing solutions, visit www.docmagic.com.



About DocMagic:



DocMagic® provides a complete digital mortgage platform for the mortgage industry, delivering proprietary document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, eClosing, eNotarization, eNote and eVault technology in one unified solution. Built on nearly 40 years of innovation, DocMagic helps lenders, settlement service providers and investors move loans from application through post-closing with greater speed, accuracy and confidence. AI deepens that foundation through the company's Intelligent Agentic Network. For more information, visit www.docmagic.com.



About MISMO:



MISMO® is the standards development body for the mortgage industry. MISMO developed a common language for exchanging information for the mortgage finance industry. Today, MISMO standards are accepted and deployed by every type of entity involved in creating mortgages, and they are required by most regulators, housing agencies and the GSEs that participate in the industry. MISMO's work to solve key industry challenges is made possible through the support of its members, champions, sponsors and lenders (via the Innovation Investment Fund). To learn more about MISMO and opportunities to participate, visit MISMO.org.



Learn More: https://www.docmagic.com/

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