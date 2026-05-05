News: Chinese CE Powerhouse Xiaomi Steps Up Its Audio Performance with Technology from Total Sonics | CitizenWire

New agreement enables Xiaomi to capitalize on Total Sonics' speaker optimization technology, Total Cal room optimization software, Total Bass psychoacoustic bass enhancement, and Total Immersion height virtualization

MILFORD, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- The team at Total Sonics, the intellectual property licensing division of THAT Corporation, has had a very busy 2026. This latest agreement brings together Total Sonics and Xiaomi (pronounced "sh-ow-mee"), a true global technology leader with advanced product families in cell phones, tablets, televisions, appliances, wearables, office, smart home, high-tech entertainment products, and more.



With over one billion devices in the marketplace employing their technology, Total Sonics' sound improvement solutions have steadily evolved and grown more sophisticated. This success has fueled the adoption of their latest innovations by major consumer electronics manufacturers around the globe, including multi-award-winning Total Cal(r) automated in-home calibration, Total Bass(tm) psychoacoustic bass enhancement, and Total Immersion(tm) height virtualization.



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Xiaomi's new Smart Home Screen 11, featuring a large 11" 1920 X 1200 resolution HD display, is the most powerful Xiaomi screen released yet. It delivers a massive amount of content and smart control capabilities for the whole family, aggregates resources from mainstream music platforms, and supports Xiaomi's home karaoke feature. And of course, it is powered by Xiaomi Hyper OS.



The Smart Home Screen 11 also innovates with its audio design, avoiding the traditional "sound below the screen" approach with an innovative four-driver two-way system housed in an independent sound cavity on the rear of the screen. This audio hardware change, coupled with Total Sonics' audio processing technologies, creates a surprisingly large, clear and full sound stage for a device this size.



Xiaomi also made significant advancements with their hardware and mechanical designs. The upgraded 8-core processor paired with 6GB RAM provides silky-smooth operation without lag. Physical design changes also enable a 35% reduction of the screen's overall size compared to the previous generation, resulting in a slimmer, more elegant look. The uni-body metal frame is paired with a light gray fabric surface, yielding a form factor that blends seamlessly into home decor styles.



According to Timothy Brault, Total Sonics' Vice President of Licensing, "The Smart Home Screen 11 from Xiaomi represents a significant leap forward in performance, delivering an audio experience far beyond what is typical for this class of device. We are proud Xiaomi chose to work with us to optimize the audio performance of the Smart Home Screen 11 and look forward to more fruitful collaborations with them in the future."



About Total Sonics:



Total Sonics is the Licensing Division of THAT Corporation. Founded by veteran engineers of the legendary dbx(r) Inc. brand of professional and consumer audio products, the technology that drives Total Sonics has been improving sound in consumer electronics products for over 40 years. More than 1 billion products in the worldwide market use Total Sonics' technologies, as manufacturers around the world rely on Total Sonics to deliver better audio experiences to consumers without the need for additional hardware. Total Sonics licenses audio processing software for TVs, soundbars, speakers, PCs, mobile devices, and other consumer electronics.



Learn more at: https://totalsonics.com/



Learn More: https://totalsonics.com/

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