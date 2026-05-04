News: KR WPC Launches ASA/PVC Co-Extruded WPC Line for High-Performance Outdoor Applications | CitizenWire

Designed for commercial decks, cladding, and fencing in harsh climates, KR WPC's ASA/PVC co-extruded composites pair UV-and weather-resistant ASA capstock with a dimensionally stable PVC core - addressing the performance gaps that humble conventional WPC in demanding outdoor environments

XUANCHENG, China /CitizenWire/ -- As demand for durable, low-maintenance outdoor materials intensifies across commercial and residential construction, KR New Materials Co., Ltd. (KR WPC) is expanding its product portfolio with a new line of ASA/PVC co-extruded wood-plastic composite (WPC) solutions. The new range targets architects, landscape designers, contractors, and international distributors seeking outdoor materials that combine long-term weather resistance, structural stability, and minimal upkeep - without compromising on aesthetics.



Conventional WPC, while superior to natural timber in moisture and decay resistance, still carries a vulnerability rooted in its composition: wood fiber near the surface can absorb water over time, triggering microcracking, swelling, and gradual surface degradation in high-exposure installations. KR WPC's ASA/PVC co-extruded approach addresses this at the structural level.



A Smarter Layered Architecture



Co-extrusion fuses two or more material layers during manufacturing - not glued on after the fact. In KR WPC's new system, an ASA (Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate) capstock forms the exposed outer surface, while a PVC-based core provides dimensional stability and moisture resistance underneath.



ASA is widely used in exterior plastic applications precisely because it resists UV degradation and weathering more effectively than many alternative thermoplastics - properties that make it a preferred material for window profiles, exterior cladding, and other high-exposure building components. When used as a cap layer in WPC, ASA absorbs the environmental stress that would otherwise act directly on the wood-polymer interior.



PVC, as the structural core, brings low moisture uptake and strong dimensional behavior - reducing the risk of warping, swelling, or gap formation over seasonal cycles. The result is a board that performs in fundamentally different conditions than standard single-body WPC: less surface fatigue, fewer maintenance interventions, and better retention of color and texture over time.



Weather Resistance in Practice



Outdoor weathering is rarely dramatic - it accumulates. Repeated UV exposure dulls surfaces; wet-dry cycles stress microstructures; grime bakes in rather than washing off. These processes don't produce immediate failure, but they shorten the functional lifespan of lesser materials and drive-up cleaning and repair costs.



KR WPC's ASA/PVC co-extruded boards are engineered to slow this trajectory. The ASA cap acts as a barrier layer, reducing water ingress into the core and limiting UV exposure to the wood-polymer interior. Field and laboratory evaluation work referenced in the broader exterior plastics sector supports the principle that a properly specified cap layer helps keep composite cores drier and less prone to surface weathering - a consideration that becomes particularly relevant in high-humidity climates, coastal installations, and commercial settings where downtime for maintenance is costly.



Durability and Maintenance Realities



"Low maintenance" claims in the outdoor materials space require scrutiny. The more accurate promise with co-extruded WPC is this: owners avoid the seasonal staining, sealing, and surface restoration cycles associated with natural timber. Day-to-day care is limited to sweeping and periodic washing with mild cleaners - provided spills are addressed within a reasonable window rather than left to set.



ASA capstock is positioned in the market as a hard-wearing exterior surface, and product data published by manufacturers of ASA-capped systems includes abrasion and hardness metrics that support durability claims in commercial use cases. For rooftop bars, pool surrounds, restaurant terraces, and public walkways - environments where surface failure becomes a maintenance line item - these characteristics carry direct operational significance.



Design Flexibility for Coordinated Projects



With the performance layer handled, design flexibility becomes a practical advantage. KR WPC's co-extruded WPC is available across a broad color range, with embossed wood-grain, brushed, and smoother architectural textures. Importantly, the company supports color and texture matching across its decking, cladding, and fencing lines - a capability that matters for projects where multiple outdoor surfaces need to read as a cohesive system rather than a collection of unrelated materials.



Physical samples, technical documentation, and customization options - including color, texture, size, packaging, and branding - are available through KR WPC's B2B sales and specification support process.



Commercial Procurement Discipline



KR WPC notes that customers specifying ASA/PVC co-extruded products should request cross-section verification, material breakdown documentation (capstock resin and core resin specifications), and third-party test reports as part of the submittal process. This aligns with broader industry practice of treating documentation readiness as a procurement requirement, particularly for international projects where material specifications are scrutinized at multiple stages.



About KR New Materials (KR WPC)



KR New Materials Co., Ltd. (KR WPC) is a manufacturer and exporter of wood-plastic composite solutions headquartered in Xuancheng, China. The company specializes in WPC decking, composite exterior cladding, and composite fencing systems - including co-extruded product lines - with standard and custom-made options for B2B clients. KR WPC exports to more than 20 countries and supports OEM and ODM programs, physical sample provision, and technical documentation during customer evaluation.



To learn more visit: https://www.krecocomposites.com/



About KR New Materials (KR WPC)



KR New Materials Co., Ltd. (KR WPC) is a premier manufacturer and exporter of wood-plastic composite (WPC) solutions, headquartered in Xuancheng, China. With over 13 years of expertise, KR specializes in decking, cladding, fencing, and outdoor accessories engineered for durability, safety, and sustainability. The company holds CE, FSC, and ISO 9001 certifications, with products tested under EN, ASTM, and ASEAN standards. Operating 40+ production lines, KR exports to more than 20 countries, delivering eco-friendly and customizable outdoor materials trusted by architects, contractors, and distributors worldwide.



"KR WPC's ASA/PVC co-extruded line delivers what specifiers demand in harsh outdoor environments - performance-backed durability, coordinated aesthetics, and supply chain transparency." - KR WPC



WOOD PLASTIC COMPOSITE DECKING https://www.krecocomposites.com/wpc-composite-decking/



COMPOSITE EXTERIOR CLADDING https://www.krecocomposites.com/wpc-composite-cladding/



COMPOSITE FENCING PANELS https://www.krecocomposites.com/wpc-composite-fencing/



Learn More: https://www.krecocomposites.com/

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