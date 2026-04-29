News: U.S. homebuyer assistance programs increase in Q1 2026 as identified by housing industry authority Down Payment Resource | CitizenWire

Program count continues to grow, giving housing industry professionals more ways to support homebuyers

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry authority on homeownership program data and solutions, today released its Q1 2026 Homeownership Program Index (HPI) report, identifying 2,679 programs nationwide. This represents a 2% increase from the previous quarter (2,619 programs), reflecting continued expansion of resources designed to improve affordability and access to homeownership.



DPA programs provide meaningful financial support that strengthens borrower profiles. By reducing loan-to-value ratios and covering upfront costs such as down payments, closing costs and rate buydowns, these programs help convert qualified demand into successful homeownership outcomes.



The majority of programs in DPR's database remain active and available to buyers, with 2,073 programs (77%) currently funded and accessible. As affordability challenges persist, these programs continue to play a critical role in helping lenders qualify borrowers, reduce upfront costs and expand homeownership opportunities.



"Recent data shows buyers are spending more than $31,000 beyond the down payment, often far more than they'd expected," said Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of Down Payment Resource. "With 62% of programs serving incomes above $100K, DPA is a powerful tool to help qualified buyers move forward without draining their savings, while giving lenders more flexibility to expand access to homeownership."



KEY Q1 2026 HPI REPORT FINDINGS:



An examination of the 2,679 homeownership programs on April 1, 2026, resulted in the following key findings:



* Program count continues to climb: The total number of programs increased to 2,679, up from 2,619 in Q4 2025 and 2,509 year over year (YoY), reflecting steady growth in available assistance options. 2,073 programs (77%) are currently active and funded, providing immediate opportunities for homebuyers across the country. By state, California has the highest number of programs (424) and providers (263), followed by Florida (271/174) and Texas (196/103).



* More programs with no income limits: 284 programs (11%) do not have income restrictions, a 5% increase from the prior quarter, giving lenders greater flexibility to qualify a broader range of borrowers.



* Second mortgages remain dominant: Second-mortgage programs make up 56% of all program types, offering flexible structures such as deferred or forgivable loans that reduce upfront costs for buyers. Combined assistance programs account for 10% of programs, while first-mortgage programs represent 9%. 220 programs (8%) are grants, which offer significant value because they do not require repayment, an increase of 6% from the prior quarter.



* Local providers lead program availability: Municipalities account for the largest share of programs at 39% (1,056), up 3% from the prior quarter, followed by nonprofits at 22% (578), also up 3% and state housing finance agencies (HFAs) at 18% (469), up 1%. Local HFAs represent an additional 8% (208 programs), reflecting continued growth in community-based program delivery.



* Support for first-time and first-generation buyers expands: 1,666 programs (62%) are available to first-time homebuyers, up from 1,639 in the prior quarter, while 33 programs support first-generation buyers, holding steady from last quarter. These programs continue to expand access to homeownership for those entering the market for the first time or without family homeownership history respectively.



* Incentive programs broaden access: 206 programs offer special incentives based on occupation or borrower characteristics, up from 201 in the prior quarter. There are 71 for educators (34%), 58 for Native American homebuyers (28%), 54 for Veterans (26%) and 50 for protectors such as law enforcement and first responders (24%), reflecting continued support for key community segments.



* Expanded property and housing options: Programs supporting multi-unit properties (2-4 units) increased to 934 (35%), up from 923 in Q4 2025, while 1,053 programs (39%) now support manufactured housing, up from 1,041 (40%). These trends reflect continued expansion of more flexible and affordable homeownership pathways, including options that support rental income potential and lower-cost housing alternatives.



A more detailed analysis of the Q1 2026 HPI findings, including infographics and examples of the programs described in this release, can be found on DPR's website at: https://downpaymentresource.com/professional-resource/down-payment-assistance-continues-to-expand-in-q1-2026-reaching-2679-programs-nationwide/



For a complete list of homebuyer assistance programs by state, visit: https://downpaymentresource.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/HPI-state-by-state-data.Q12026.pdf



Members of the media are encouraged to contact DPR for data specific to their reporting needs.



METHODOLOGY:



Published quarterly, DPR's HPI surveys the funding status, eligibility rules and benefits of U.S. homebuyer assistance programs administered by state and local housing finance agencies, municipalities, nonprofits and other housing organizations. DPR communicates with over 1,400 program providers throughout the year to track and update the country's wide range of homeownership programs, including down payment and closing cost programs, Mortgage Credit Certificates (MCCs) and affordable first mortgages, in the DOWN PAYMENT RESOURCE(r) database.



ABOUT DOWN PAYMENT RESOURCE:



With a database that tracks over 2,600 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry's authority on homeownership program data and solutions, helping housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, two of the largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.



Learn More: https://www.downpaymentresource.com/

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