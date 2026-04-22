News: Legacy Dental: Your Trusted Partner for Dental Emergencies | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Legacy Dental, a leading dental practice dedicated to providing exceptional care, understands that dental emergencies can happen at any time. With a commitment to patient comfort and advanced treatment options, Legacy Dental is uniquely positioned to handle a wide range of dental emergencies with expertise and compassion.



Highly Trained Dental Team



At Legacy Dental, our success in managing dental emergencies begins with our highly trained dental team. Each member of our staff undergoes rigorous training and continuing education to stay updated on the latest dental practices and technologies. Our dentists and hygienists are not only skilled but also genuinely care about each patient's well-being. This combination of expertise and empathy ensures that patients receive the best possible care during stressful situations.



State-of-the-Art Technology and Treatments



Legacy Dental prides itself on utilizing the latest technology and treatment methods to address dental emergencies effectively. Our practice is equipped with advanced tools, including digital X-rays, 3D imaging, and AI assisted diagnostics, which allow us to quickly assess the situation and develop an appropriate treatment plan. Whether it's a severe toothache, a broken tooth, or an oral injury, our cutting-edge technology enables us to provide accurate diagnoses and immediate solutions.



All Services Under One Roof



One of the key advantages of choosing Legacy Dental for dental emergencies is that we offer all services under one roof. Unlike many practices that refer patients to specialists, we have a comprehensive range of services available in-house. From root canals and extractions to restorative treatments and cosmetic dentistry, our patients can receive all necessary care without the hassle of multiple appointments or referrals. This not only saves time but also ensures continuity of care, which is crucial during emergencies.



Comprehensive Sedation Options



Understanding that dental emergencies can be anxiety-inducing, Legacy Dental offers all three forms of sedation: nitrous oxide, oral sedation, and IV sedation. Our goal is to make every patient feel comfortable and relaxed during their treatment. Whether a patient is experiencing mild anxiety or requires extensive procedures, our sedation options allow us to tailor the experience to individual needs, ensuring a calm and stress-free environment.



Friendly, Warm, and Caring Team



At Legacy Dental, we believe that a friendly and compassionate team can make all the difference during a dental emergency. Our staff is dedicated to providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere. We take the time to listen to our patients, address their concerns, and guide them through their treatment options. Our focus on patient care extends to providing emotional support, which is often just as important as the clinical treatment itself.



Extended Hours of Operation



Dental emergencies don't always occur during regular office hours. That's why Legacy Dental offers extended hours of operation, including evenings and weekends. We are committed to being available when our patients need us most. Whether it's a late-night toothache or an injury over the weekend, our team is ready to assist, ensuring that patients receive timely care when they need it.



In-Network with Most Insurance Plans



Affordability is a priority for many of our patients, especially during emergencies. Legacy Dental is in-network with most insurance plans, making it easier for patients to access the care they need without financial stress. We work diligently to maximize insurance benefits and minimize out-of-pocket costs.



Flexible Financing Options



In addition to being in-network with many insurance providers, Legacy Dental offers in-house and third-party financing options to accommodate different budgets. We understand that dental emergencies can be unexpected and financially burdensome, so we strive to provide flexible payment plans that allow patients to receive the necessary treatments without delay.



Conclusion



When dental emergencies arise, patients can trust Legacy Dental to provide exceptional care, advanced technology, and a warm, supportive environment. Our highly trained team, comprehensive in-house services, extensive sedation options, and commitment to patient well-being make us the ideal choice for handling dental emergencies.



For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit us at https://legacydental.com/ or call us at (801) 278-4223.



About Legacy Dental



Legacy Dental is a leading dental practice located in Salt Lake City, dedicated to providing high-quality dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. With a focus on innovative treatments and patient-centered care, Legacy Dental strives to enhance the smiles and health of its community. The practice offers a wide range of services, from routine dental check-ups to advanced restorative and cosmetic procedures, ensuring that every patient receives the care they deserve.



For more information about Legacy Dental and its services, visit https://legacydental.com/.



Hours of operation: Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Learn More: https://legacydental.com/

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