News: The Porch Press to mark 40th anniversary with celebration and fundraiser | CitizenWire

Southeast Atlanta's beloved neighborhood newspaper invites the community to toast four decades of hyperlocal news

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- The Porch Press, a nonprofit, volunteer-powered monthly newspaper serving nine southeast Atlanta neighborhoods, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a community celebration and fundraiser on Saturday, October 24, 2026.



"40 Years on the Porch" will feature food, live entertainment and a prize raffle. The paper's current and former readers, volunteers, advertisers and contributors are invited to join The Porch Press' board of directors and volunteer staff from 7 to 10 p.m. at Ormewood Church in Ormewood Park (1071 Delaware Avenue SE). Expect an evening of lively conversation and reminiscence with Porch Press memorabilia on display.



The Porch Press, which published its first issue in August 1986, emerged from a collaborative effort among the East Atlanta Community Association (EACA), South Atlantans for Neighborhood Development (SAND) and the Association to Revive Grant Park, known today as the Grant Park Neighborhood Association (GPNA). What began as an effort to consolidate three separate neighborhood papers - The Fish Wrapper, The Sand Paper and The Park Bench, respectively - has grown into a publication distributed monthly to more than 6,000 residences and businesses across Benteen Park, Boulevard Heights, Custer McDonough-Guice, East Atlanta, Glenwood Park, Grant Park, North Ormewood Park, Ormewood Park and Woodland Hills.



"Print is not dead in Southeast Atlanta, and I do not expect it will be anytime soon. Forty years in, The Porch Press is still here, still needed and still showing up every month," said Henry Bryant, a founding figure, current president of the board of directors and longtime production manager of The Porch Press.



Paul Bolster, a board member and the paper's political correspondent who, along with wife Riki, has been part of The Porch Press since its earliest days, added, "Good information makes for better neighbors and a better, more caring community. The Porch Press has been providing that to Southeast Atlanta for 40 years, free of charge delivered to your door. I hope the community will come out in October to make sure it continues."



As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, The Porch Press News, Inc. (its official name) relies on advertising revenue, individual donations and grants to cover roughly $50,000 in annual operating costs, including printing and postage for 6,500 copies each month. Proceeds from the celebration will support continued free distribution to subscribers across Atlanta's NPU-W.



"We would love to keep this wonderful project going for another 10, 20, 30 or even 100 years," added Treasurer and CFO Rob Sarwark, who also holds several other volunteer roles with The Porch Press. "But what that takes is not only volunteer efforts for writing, production and other necessities, but also funding. When you give to us, you not only get a tax deduction, but the satisfaction of contributing to a stronger community through a grassroots, hyperlocal outlet such as ours."



Tickets to "40 Years on the Porch" are $40, one dollar for each year The Porch Press has served the community, and include admission, food, entertainment and five raffle tickets. The event page is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-porch-press-40th-anniversary-tickets-1992764204379.



Local businesses interested in contributing food, entertainment or raffle prizes are encouraged to contact advertising@theporchpress.com. Contributors will receive heartfelt thanks and recognition in the event program.



ABOUT THE PORCH PRESS



The Porch Press is a free, volunteer-produced monthly newspaper serving the nine Southeast Atlanta neighborhoods of Neighborhood Planning Unit (NPU) W. Published 11 times a year since August 1986, it is distributed to more than 6,000 residences and businesses and is supported by advertising, donations and grants. The Porch Press is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit https://theporchpress.com/.



Learn More: https://theporchpress.com/

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