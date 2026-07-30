News: thegeekconf Mini 2026, Powered by GeekyAnts, Set to Address the Agentic AI Production Gap | CitizenWire

The focused conference will examine the architecture, workflows, and controls required to move AI agents from demos into dependable products

KARNATAKA, India /CitizenWire/ -- thegeekconf Mini 2026 will convene product builders, engineering leaders, AI practitioners, founders, and technology decision-makers on August 1 at NIMHANS Convention Centre in Bengaluru. Powered by GeekyAnts, the focused conference will examine why agentic AI concepts stall before production and what teams need to build systems that can act across real product workflows.



The event arrives as companies expand AI use but struggle to scale it. McKinsey's 2025 global survey found that 62% of respondents said their organizations had started experimenting with AI agents. Yet 23% reported scaling an agentic AI system in one or more business functions, and no function crossed a 10% scaling rate. The survey included 1,993 participants across 105 countries.



That gap carries weight for mid-sized companies. A team with 50 to 500 employees must connect agents to existing tools, enforce permissions, test edge cases, and track business outcomes without the platform capacity of a large enterprise. A successful pilot proves that a model can complete a task. A production system must manage state, recover from failure, protect data, and route high-risk actions to people.



The tentative agenda reflects those concerns. Sessions will cover agentic commerce, intelligent agents with Microsoft 365 Copilot, an agent for App Store submissions, the shift from user experience to agent experience, and the move from copilot to autopilot. A panel will examine the future of product teams in the agentic AI era. Kumar Pratik, Founder and CEO of GeekyAnts, will deliver the keynote and launch AntFabric.



Speakers and panelists represent GeekyAnts, Microsoft, AWS, Synchrony, KPMG, Shell, IIM Bangalore, and the product-builder community. That mix gives the event a chance to connect model capability with product architecture, delivery ownership, and operating controls.



"Most teams do not need another agent demo. They need systems that manage state, work within defined permissions, produce evidence, and stop for human review when risk rises," said Kumar Pratik, Founder and CEO of GeekyAnts. "thegeekconf Mini creates a forum where builders and technology leaders can examine those production choices through real workflows."



Risk data explains the focus beyond model selection. The same McKinsey research found that 51% of respondents from AI-using organizations had experienced one or more negative consequences, with AI inaccuracy the leading reported consequence. Product leaders need evaluation suites, scoped tools, approval gates, and incident response before agents receive write access to business systems.



For midmarket firms, each control competes with roadmap work. Sessions that connect those controls to delivery patterns could help leaders judge which use cases warrant production investment and which should remain experiments.



GeekyAnts, an AI-Powered Digital Product Engineering and Consulting Company, brings related delivery work to the discussion. In a project for Nexus, an AI-powered business process management company, GeekyAnts built benchmarkable SQL agents and RAG evaluation frameworks. The company's case study reports a 50% reduction in manual validation cycles and a 30% improvement in internal testing speed.



In another project, GeekyAnts built an AI interview system with real-time voice interaction, adaptive question flows, distributed state management, and automated candidate reports. The system used modular services and failure-handling controls to support a product workflow that required context, response evaluation, and consistent execution.



These cases illustrate the central production question, but they do not remove the need for scrutiny. Teams need baseline metrics, permission boundaries, audit trails, rollback paths, and ownership for agent errors. The event's value will depend on the connection its sessions make between technical demonstrations and those operating requirements.



Product and engineering leaders can review the agenda and reserve a seat at www.thegeekconf.com/mini. Companies assessing agentic product architecture or AI-powered product engineering can visit https://geekyants.com/en-us or contact GeekyAnts.



GeekyAnts Inc.

315 Montgomery Street, 9th & 10th Floors

San Francisco, CA 94104, USA

+1 845 534 6825

info@geekyants.com

www.geekyants.com/en-us



GeekyAnts India Pvt Ltd

No. 18, 2nd Cross Road, N S Palya, 2nd Stage

BTM Layout, Bangalore 560076, Karnataka, India

+91 80 4305 8884



GeekyAnts UK Ltd

SPACES Finsbury Park

17 City North Place, London N4 3FU, England, UK

+44 1702 655221



EVENT INFO: https://www.thegeekconf.com/mini



Learn More: https://www.geekyants.com/

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