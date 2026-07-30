News: Hillcrest Introduces Community Navigator to Help Residents and Families Navigate Life’s Transitions | CitizenWire

New role provides personalized guidance and long-term support through every stage of aging

LA VERNE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Hillcrest, a nonprofit continuing care retirement community in La Verne, Calif., has introduced a new Community Navigator role to provide residents and their families with personalized guidance through life's most significant transitions, from moving into the community to evolving health and care needs.



The position reflects Hillcrest's commitment to providing personalized guidance before, during, and after major life transitions so residents and families have one trusted point of contact throughout the process.



While many senior living communities offer transition support through discharge planners, resident services staff, or outside placement agencies, Hillcrest's Community Navigator provides ongoing guidance before, during, and after each transition. Alicia Aragon, LVN, builds lasting relationships with residents and families and coordinates communication with Hillcrest's interdisciplinary care team, ensuring continuity of care and ongoing follow-up throughout each transition.



"As the Community Navigator, my goal is to ensure residents experience a safe, smooth, and well-supported transition from one level of care to another," said Aragon. "I work closely with our resident review team and residents' families so everyone is aligned on the care plan. I serve as the hub connecting everyone involved, and I stay involved after the transition to make sure it was successful and that each resident feels supported."



In addition to coordinating care transitions, Aragon helps lead Hillcrest's new resident orientation program, developed by Ryan Harrison, PsyD, Certified Wellness Professional and Hillcrest's Director of Resident Life and Wellness. The program serves as a roadmap to life at Hillcrest, introducing new residents to campus services, amenities, and opportunities for involvement while helping them feel connected from their first days in the community.



Families receive ongoing support through regular communication, including in-person meetings and phone calls. Aragon listens to concerns, answers questions, provides reassurance during what can be a stressful time, and advocates to ensure each resident receives appropriate care while honoring the family's preferences.



To further educate residents and families, Aragon is developing a series of workshops focused on navigating care transitions. The educational series will explain what prompts a transition, what families can expect throughout the process, and how Hillcrest's care teams work together to support residents.



One recent educational conversation helped a resident realize her husband was showing signs it was time to consider memory care, giving the family an opportunity to plan ahead rather than make decisions in a crisis.



"One of the greatest gifts we can provide residents is the confidence that they do not have to navigate these decisions alone," said Harrison. "Alicia brings clinical experience and compassionate guidance that help residents and families feel supported through every stage of aging."



Aragon brings nearly three decades of healthcare experience to the position. She began her career as a certified nursing assistant, later earned her nursing degree, and then served as a home health nurse, a memory care nurse, and a Health Services Director at an assisted living community. She joined Hillcrest as Community Navigator in November 2025, returning to the same campus where she first worked as a CNA nearly 30 years earlier. Her background in clinical care, memory care, and resident advocacy uniquely prepares her to help residents navigate complex healthcare decisions with empathy and confidence.



About Hillcrest:



Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena, and San Bernardino and at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit https://www.livingathillcrest.org/.

Learn More: https://liveathillcrest.org/

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