News: Informative Research launches next iteration of AccountChek for enhanced mortgage asset, income and employment verification | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced the launch of the next iteration of AccountChek®, its flagship verification solution. Rebuilt from the ground up and unified with the IR Verification Platform, AccountChek is designed to scale as lenders' verification needs evolve and is expected to deliver faster performance, improved reliability and a smoother borrower experience.



AccountChek introduces a modernized infrastructure intended to support greater efficiency and resiliency with streamlined administration across the board. The updated platform offers a more intuitive login experience with native Single Sign-On (SSO) support and simplified user and billing management. Report generation is expected to be faster due to asynchronous data harvesting, and the borrower experience has been meaningfully improved throughout. IR has also enhanced AccountChek's business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities to help improve platform uptime and reliability for lenders.



"AccountChek is designed for the unique demands of mortgage lending. This next iteration of the platform represents a major step forward in our verification strategy and a significant investment in unified platform modernization," said Informative Research President Matt Orlando. "Coupled with our recent acquisition in platform intelligence, we're creating a stronger, scalable verification tool that reduces friction for borrowers, decreases manual tasks for lenders, and ultimately lowers the cost of consumer data for all stakeholders."



IR is taking a phased approach to complete integrated partner and current client migrations by the end of October. To stay updated on AccountChek and other updates from Informative Research, subscribe to the company newsletter here: https://go.informativeresearch.com/newsletter.



About Informative Research:



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.



Learn More: https://www.informativeresearch.com/

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