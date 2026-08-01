News: American Freight Helps Families and College Students Stretch Their Budget This Back-to-School Season | CitizenWire

DUBLIN, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- As students prepare to head back to campus and families get ready for a new school season, American Freight is launching Back to Savings, a seasonal campaign featuring affordable furniture and mattress deals available at stores across the country.



Whether it's furnishing a first apartment, upgrading a dorm room or refreshing a family living room, shoppers will find hundreds of in-stock furniture and mattress options including select mattresses up to 50% off. American Freight's prices are designed to fit student and family budgets.



"Back-to-school season isn't just about backpacks and notebooks," said Troy Bischoff, Field Manager at American Freight. "For many students, it's the first time furnishing an apartment or creating a space of their own. Our goal is to make that process affordable with everyday low prices, immediate availability and local stores ready to help."



Unlike retailers that require long shipping windows, American Freight focuses on products customers can take home same-day or have delivered up to 75 miles from their local stores.



BACK-TO-CAMPUS ESSENTIALS:



* Mattresses for dorms rooms



* Sofas and sectionals for student apartments



* Recliners and casual seating



* Dining tables for roommates



* Bedroom furniture sets



* TV stands and entertainment furniture



* Coffee and end tables



American Freight stores conveniently serve students attending universities including: The Ohio State University, University of Louisville, University of Illinois, Texas Tech University, University of South Carolina, Florida State University, University of North Florida, University of Central Florida, Marshall University, and many more, making it easy to furnish an apartment or off-campus housing with affordable furniture and mattresses.



NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY:



The event also introduces new arrivals across living room, bedroom, dining room and mattress categories, giving shoppers more styles while maintaining American Freight's commitment to everyday value. Because inventory varies by location, customers are encouraged to visit their local store or browse online to see what's currently available.



SHOP YOUR WAY:



* Shop online and choose their local store



* Pick up qualifying items the same-day



* Schedule local delivery where available



* Take advantage of flexible financing options



ABOUT AMERICAN FREIGHT:



Founded in 1994, American Freight is a leading retail chain committed to providing high-quality furniture and mattresses at affordable prices. With 56 retail locations, American Freight offers a wide selection of items for every room in the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms. Known for its warehouse-style stores, the company empowers customers with convenient payment options, layaway, and budget-friendly prices. https://www.americanfreight.com/



Learn More: https://www.americanfreight.com/

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